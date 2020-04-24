What Sam Clarke doesn't know about AFC Sudbury probably isn't worth knowing!

The popular midfielder is the club's record appearance maker, having turned out for The Yellows on 387 occasions before departing in 2017.

It means he has played alongside a large number of players down the years, but who makes his All-Time XI? Read on to find out.

AFC Sudbury v Dulwich Hamlet - Sam Clarke celebrates his goal. (33942622)

GK: Marcus Garnham

The obvious choice – he was unbelievable during our promotion-winning season.

I have played with plenty of good goalkeepers like Danny Gay, Paul Walker and Paul Catley, but Marcus was fantastic. He was the best shot stopper at our level.

He was also great on a night out and a big part of the changing room.

FOOTBALL _ Bury Town v AFC Sudbury..Pictured: Marcus Garnham. (33942640)

LB: Jack Wilkinson

I used to call him Steady Eddy! He was a seven or eight out of 10 every week without fail.

He looked after himself, had a great left foot and was a good one-on-one defender. Jack would never let you down.

CB Ryan Henshaw

A real old school defender. He was the type of defender that loved to defend.

He'd win his headers and tackles, and wouldn't be shy to kick the ball into touch if that's what was needed.

AFC Sudbury (yellow) v Bowers & Pitsea in the 1st Round Qualifying FA Trophy. Sudbury number 5 Ryan Henshaw wins a header.. (33942687)

CB: James Baker

He controlled the back-line at Sudbury because he had an unbelievable football brain.

He could play anywhere on the pitch but was a fantastic defender. He controlled the tempo of a game from any position.

RB: Sheridan Driver

I played with Sheridan a little bit at Maldon and then again at Sudbury. He was so quick.

I did want to get the likes of Tyler French and Craig Pope in, but Sheridan edges it. He could play in midfield as well and that shows he had a good brain for the game.

FOOTBALL..Bury Town V Sudbury AFC..Bury Liam Barrett and Sudbury Sheridan Driver. (33942713)

DM: Michael Shinn

He's got to make it into one of these teams, hasn't he?! Shinny had an unbelievable range of passing and was a real leader.

I was only young when I first joined Sudbury and I learned so much from him.

CM: Gareth Heath

Heathy would guarantee us 15 to 20 goals a season from midfield at Sudbury.

His fitness levels were unreal and he is still doing it now at Needham. A really determined person.

FOOTBALL..Bury Town V Sudbury AFC..Sudbury Gareth Heath. (33942727)

CM: Craig Parker

He got plenty of goals and had a good football brain, especially when it came to timing his runs forward.

He also knew how to win a game and see it out, particularly if it was tight.

I called him Mr Sensible. He's an accountant and so was great at sorting out the fines money!

LW: Dave Cowley

Technically Dave is probably the best player I ever played with.

AFC Sudbury pre-season - Dave CowleyPicture Clive Pearson. (33942749)

He always wanted the ball, even when he had a man or two marking him. Could unlock any defence and was a funny bloke as well.

RW: James Rowe

I only played one season at Sudbury with him. He had electric pace and was technically very good.

He'd score 25 to 30 goals a season coming in off the right or left hand side.

CF: Luke Callander

Cally scored 30+ goals the season we went up – he was unplayable most weeks.

Football - AFC Sudbury (Yellow) v Redbridge. Sudbury players celebrate number 9 Luke Callander scoring the first goal. (33942854)

He had this ability to run with the ball and defenders would just hang off him.

He was a typical number nine who could hold the ball up for the likes of Parks to run forward, and also score all types of goals.

All-Time XI Series (click on the individual to view their team)

Mark Shadrack, Sam Holmes, Gordon Reed, Steve Holder, Brady Stone, Bill Flynn, Martin Westcott, Josh Pope, Shaun Avis, Michael Shinn, Craig Nurse, Alex Archer, Luke Butcher, Paul Musgrove, Danny White, Jarid Robson, Gareth Simpson, Sam Reed, Olly Hughes

Read more Football