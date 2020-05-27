Home   Sport   Article

Kane Munday leaves Halstead Town to increase chances of returning to a higher level of football

By Russell Claydon
-
Published: 16:51, 27 May 2020
 | Updated: 16:53, 27 May 2020

Former AFC Sudbury Academy graduate Kane Munday revealed a belief in being capable of playing higher up the non-league pyramid led him to leave Halstead Town.

The 20-year-old left-sided midfielder or defender had established himself as a key player in the Humbugs’ bid for promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South before the early termination of the season.

But the ex-AFC Sudbury contracted player has become a free agent to increase his chances of returning to a higher level.

Halstead Town v Hashtag United - Kane Munday.Pic - Richard Marsham. (35260170)
Halstead Town v Hashtag United - Kane Munday.Pic - Richard Marsham. (35260170)

While also thanking the fans and the club for first-team football since joining in late November 2018, having also had a loan spell at Hadleigh United that season, the player released from Colchester United as a youngster said: “I made the decision to leave Halstead to hopefully regain the opportunity to test myself against a higher level of opposition.

“I have never doubted my ability with a football at my feet; it was always a lack of fitness that held me back as a player.

“I’ve taken this opportunity, as well as a lot of players, to utilise the time I have to push myself physically so I can compete at a highest level possible.

WHAT A GOAL! AFC Sudbury loanne Kane Munday curled this effort into the top corner to put Halstead Town into a 2-0 lead against Harwich & Parkeston Picture: Roger Cuthbert (35260181)
WHAT A GOAL! AFC Sudbury loanne Kane Munday curled this effort into the top corner to put Halstead Town into a 2-0 lead against Harwich & Parkeston Picture: Roger Cuthbert (35260181)

“I believe I have the mindset and the ability to step back up.”

The Colchester-based player also thanked his last club's vocal fanbase saying: “A special shout out to the Halstead Ultras who always provided an atmosphere."

