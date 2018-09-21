Jamie Bradbury believes Long Melford’s 2-1 home win over promotion hopefuls Histon demonstrated the strength in depth now at his disposal.

GOOD CROWD: Ashley Sloots fires a shot at goal during Long Melford's 2-1 FA Cup replay defeat to Haverhill Rovers last Wednesday. The gate of 184 more than doubled the recent attendances at Stoneylands Picture: Kevin Pengelly

A combination of injuries and unavailability left the Villagers’ boss short of eight regular first-team players for the visit of the Cambridgeshire side who had a 100 per cent record after four Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division matches.

But a brace from Spanish summer signing Pablo Chaves, with a stunning 82nd minute effort from 35 yards following a 14th minute opener, saw Histon, who pulled one back before the break, surrender their undefeated record at Stoneylands on Saturday.

It came off the back of last Wednesday evening’s 2-1 Emirates FA Cup First Round Qualifying defeat to Haverhill Rovers, which saw captain Steve Adams and Ben Judge both have to depart with injuries before Will Wingfield pulled a late goal back.

But reflecting on Saturday, Bradbury felt it would be harsh on his side to be harping on about winning with eight players out, and felt they were good value for it.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Long Melford Manager Jamie Bradbury...Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (4313001)

“We are fortunate we have a real solid squad of real solid players, who love playing for the club and want to work hard for the club, as they proved on Saturday,” he said.

“In my eyes we were not weakened but just had less options and it was less of a headache picking the side.

“We played ever so well. We have now played them twice this season and I know their management team quite well and they were saying to me we were unlucky not to have got anything at their place.”

Ahead of another test tough against a side with title ambitions this Saturday at Stowmarket Town (3pm), Bradbury sees no reason why they cannot pull off another surprise result.

“If my players are on it I think they are able to beat anyone in this league,” he said.

“Saturday will be a tough game as Stowmarket are outright favourites to win and in my eyes the outright favourites to win the league. But we do not fear anyone and the boys are capable.”

Sam Bayliss, Adams and Judge were all due to be assessed at training last night while centre-back Ross Waugh’s progress on recovering from a knee injury is said to be going better than anticipated.

Midfielder Scott Sloots will not be available, however, having returned from holiday and signed for divisional rivals Hadleigh United.

Bradbury said: “He is a good player and will be missed but I think he felt his first team opportunities were more secure playing for Hadleigh.

“It gives opportunities for other players and we gave an opportunity to Andy Fisher from the reserves on Saturday and he is a solid football player at this level who is technically probably as good as we have at the club.”

Aaron Pengelly came in for his full debut on Saturday and the former AFC Sudbury Academy scholar was another who impressed.