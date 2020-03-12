AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley is enjoying overseeing a seemingly endless production line of youth talent at the club – but admits he does see a ‘tipping point’ where ambitions to move up the football pyramid will take over.

Currently sitting 10th in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division with 12 games to play, the Yellows’ 2019/20 season looks very unlikely to be seriously figuring in either the promotion or relegation shake-up.

With key senior players missing though, more youngsters have excelled in the first team to get the club on a three-game winning run ahead of a trio of home games: against Grays Athletic on Saturday (3pm), leaders Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday (7.45pm) and Hullbridge Sports next Saturday (3pm).

It has allowed the manager’s thoughts to turn to the direction the club wants to head in with the question of if and when to start putting promotion ahead of development?

“The depth is why I took the decision I did three years ago when I walked in the building to take these guys forward,” he said.

“Anyone who knows anything about developing young players knows you have got to have time.

“Next year we are going to have seven or eight 19-year-olds that in some cases will have played over 100 games and at least 50 for us, and there is something to be said for that.

“But there has always got to be a time when you make a decision as a football club: are we going to be a relatively successful Step 4 side who develop players or are we going to be a football club who will make a move and look at the bigger picture?”

With their youth nuturing model having driven the club’s limited company to make its first profit without serious external investment in its 20 years, Morsley believes they are now on a sound footing to begin looking at increasing their player budget again.

But with the likes of Stowmarket and Romford looking likely to have big financial muscle to go for promotion in their division next season, along with any of the current big hitters not making it this time around, Morsley admits that time to really go for it may be a bit further off.

“I think in two to three seasons we will be looking at the bigger picture,” he said.

“At the moment it is great fun seeing these kids come in.

“Watching Alfie Adams at 16 playing with no fear at Grays was absolutely brilliant.

“There is a decision process and plan going on behind the scenes.”

Meanwhile, they go into Saturday’s game with Grays having not played since last Wednesday’s 2-1 victory against rejuvenated basement side Romford, following Saturday’s fixture at Witham Town falling victim to a waterlogged pitch.

Liam Bennett and Ethan Mayhew scored either side of the interval before Adam Morgan struck for the hosting side in stoppage time.

Ahead of the run of home games, Morsley is hoping to extend their winning streak, saying: “I am looking for nine points. Whether we get nine points remains to be seen.

“Obviously Maldon & Tiptree will be tough, and we expect that.

“We have only just played Grays who are a side who are struggling at the moment, but I really cannot believe it as they have got such a good team on paper, so they could bounce back.

“Hullbridge seem to have improved, so they are three different games and I think they are three challenges for us.”

He added: “We are doing ok at the moment. We have played well.

“I am pleased with the performances and results. We are getting results with important players not playing. It has given an opportunity to other players and you have got to say they are taking that.”

Captain Joe Whight (ankle) could now not play a competitive game again till next season, Morsley said, with the club not wanting to rush him back while Tom Dettmar could be in the same position.

Morsley is still waiting to hear the full extent of striker Sean Marks’ knee injury after having a scan.

Mallett's side hit nine in final match

* AFC Sudbury Women saved the best for last as they finished their first season back in the Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North with a 9-1 home thumping of basement side Gorleston.

Rebecca Stephenson claimed a hat-trick while there was a brace for Charlene Roach-Smith and single goals for Phoebe Guiver, Evie Creaton, Georgia Thorpe and Daisy Woodward.

It was their fourth victory in 14 matches, having drawn one and lost nine, moving Luke Mallett’s side up a place to third-from-bottom ahead of others playing catch up.

