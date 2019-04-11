Mark Morsley has fired a warning to his AFC Sudbury players that they are playing for their places in his team to start next season.

The Yellows boss was shocked by the level of performance his side sunk to in Saturday’s comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Soham Town Rangers, who like Sudbury had very little left to play for on the day.

“That really was not good enough for me,” he said, while indicating he will now make changes for Saturday’s visit of a Romford side six points adrift of safety (3pm).

AFC Sudbury v Soham - Sohams Samuel Mulreadymanages to get a shot away..Pic - Richard Marsham. (8314753)

“I did not think we would turn in that type of performance at home any more.

“It was a hugely disappointing performance and the players have really got to have a look at themselves.

“These last few games will determine who gets in pole position for places in the first team next season. It was very poor.”

Soham’s goalkeeper Craig Foxall made good saves in quick succession from Ben Hunter and a Liam Bennett far post header early on.

But it was from Foxall’s long goal kick that the visitors took the lead in the 33rd minute with Baris Altintop mis-judging a header and Sam Mulready lifting the ball past Paul Walker.

A powerful effort from Billy Holland was pushed away early in the second half.

Another long ball and defensive error, this time from substitute Joe Grimwood, let Mulready in for a sidefoot finish to the far corner to double his side’s lead 12 minutes from time.

But things got worse for AFC as Mulready was found in space for another angled finish in the 90th minute. It inflicted a second successive 3-0 defeat on Sudbury.

“They passed the ball better than we did and no-one has done that this season, apart from maybe Maldon,” he added.

* Meanwhile, transfer-listed Tyler French was set to play his last game of his trial with Sky Bet League One Charlton Athletic yesterday (Wednesday).

*AFC Gold week 49: £100 (298); Mrs B Nunn, Catesby Meadow, Sudbury; £10 (150) P Davies, The Close, Sudbury; £10 (244) K Fairbrother, Bradford Drive, Colchester.