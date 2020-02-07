Mark Morsley believes AFC Sudbury’s clean sheet win over derby rivals Bury Town on Tuesday night could be the catalyst that sees the BetVictor Isthmian League North side push on in the league.

The 3-0 home victory – Sudbury’s first win in four over their fierce rivals in all competitions – would raise spirits across the club while also taking pressure off his young guns ahead of a busy fixture schedule over the next few weeks.

Sudbury will first travel to Cambridge City on Saturday (3pm) before facing Aveley away on Monday night (7.45pm).

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island - Mark Morsley alongside Danny Laws in the dugoutPic - Richard Marsham. (20698168)

Morsley said: “It’s a quick turn around and both are away – so we’ll just see how it goes.

“But (beating Bury) is a huge win, for the whole club and particularly the support base. You beat your biggest rivals and the supporters can then deal with anything – for a while. It helps take the pressure off.

“I’m probably going to finish the season without getting any grief from the supporters, because we’ve beaten Bury 3-0 at home.

Kyle Cassell celebrates his first senior goal in AFC Sudbury 3-0 home win over Bury Town in ILN. Picture: Clive Pearson (28420315)

“But we do have to now build on this and kick on. We’re not just focusing on beating Bury on a cold night in February, it’s about getting points on the board and getting up that table.

“We think we’re good enough not to go down, and we’re already starting to plan for next season, but the Cambridge game will be a challenge as I expect the pitch will be heavy, but we look forward to it. And then Aveley are a good side and will be tough too.

"This is where we’re going to start saying ‘this is the time for us as a football club to move on’. It’s vital we use this energy.”

