Mark Morsley has said there will be no more Mr Nice Guy for his players this season as he looks to get the best out of a promising AFC Sudbury squad.

The Yellows manager has set his stall out for a top seven finish in 2019/20, with the top five to secure a play-off spot the big carrot dangling, in what he has said is ‘without doubt the strongest Isthmian League North Division I can remember’.

A soft and encouraging approach with young players will no longer be used, he said said. This is despite eight of his 19-man squad being under-18 ahead of their BetVictor Isthmian League North Division opener at one of the promotion favourites, Coggeshall Town, on Saturday (3pm), ahead of hosting Felixstowe & Walton United in a Suffolk derby on Tuesday. It will be the first of two meetings at the same venue with the same opposition in four days, as they host the Seasiders in the Emirates FA Cup on the Saturday (3pm).

“Maybe the first two years I was applauding people for mistakes if I thought they were doing the right thing,” he said.

“They will not be applauded as much this year as it will be ‘you’ve made a mistake don’t do it again’.

“Putting age to one side, my first choice 11 will probably have nine of the 11 who have played 75 games or more at Step 5 or above.

“The emphasis always seems to be on us being full of youth but if you actually dig through we’ve got Paul Walker who is 26, Joe Whight 25, Adam Bailey-Dennis 29, Reece Harris 27, Sam Marks 33, so it is not a team of kids. Then you have Tom Dettmar and Ben Hunter (both 19) who have 75 appearances each.

“The other thing which is banned from the dressing room is excusing the youngsters saying ‘you are learning the trade’. Everyone in the dressing room has been told they are 35 years of age and there will be no excuses as this is my first-team squad.

“There will be no soft approach. I know (Adam) Bailey-Dennis will change the dynamic of the dressing room and he likes a tear-up.”

Another change this season he will be implementing is surprisingly dropping scouting his opposition.

“I have always had scouting reports on games but I am not doing that this year. I think sometimes it can blind you and hamper your own preparation,” he explained.

“When I won the league at Needham – and this is not to say it will lead to the same this season – we stopped all reports.

“If teams are going to worry about us that is good and we are not going to worry about them.”

Having signed experienced higher-league duo Sean Marks (striker from Hornchurch) and Adam Bailey-Dennis (centre-back from Aveley) as his only additions early in pre-season, Morsley has been happy with the way his squad has had time to blend together across a nine-game summer campaign.

It saw wins against lower-league sides Walsham (A) and Brantham Athletic (H) and higher-league Leiston (H) and Colchester United Under-23s (H), while there were defeats against higher-league sides in Chelmsford City (H), Ipswich Town Under-23s (H), Cray Wanderers (H) and Needham Market (A). They also drew at home to Haringey Borough.

Morsley, not a fan of pre-season, said he had enjoyed this one, seeing his young players learn and grow from those defeats. But there was a notable absentee in left-back Daryl Coakley. And Morsley has revealed the experienced left-back’s recent MRI scan has shown damage to his ACL in his knee, which may require surgery.

“He was playing five-a-side in pre-season to keep his fitness levels up and it is one of those things and is a big shame,” said Morsley.

Otherwise his squad has a full bill of health for Saturday’s opener at popstar Olly Murs-backed Coggeshall, a side he expects to feature towards the top end of the table.

“They will be there or thereabouts,” he said.

“We know there are four, five, six teams in the league with either big budgets or who have pushed the boat out.

“Any of those could win it, but it will also be interesting to see how they trip themselves up when playing each other and with coping with the expectations.

“Coggeshall is a really tough game but we have got to go there at some stage and maybe going there in the first game of the season is a good time.”

But newly-promoted Histon are his tip for the title while he believes Grays Athletic and Dereham Town will finish second and third.

