After a mixed January, against sides with promotion ambitions ended with a defeat at Heybridge Swifts, Mark Morsley is looking for his AFC Sudbury squad to bounce back in February.

LANDMARK: Sixteen-year-old striker Freddie King, picture on his debut against Tilbury, made his first start at Heybridge Swifts on Saturday, a 2-0 defeat for AFC Sudbury

The 2-0 defeat at Scraley Road on Saturday left them with a third Bostik League North Division defeat from five meetings with sides who had all been in and around the automatic and play-off promotion picture.

It has led Morsley to declare that his side, now three places and six points off Coggeshall Town in the last play-off spot, are not ready to be part of the fight to go up.

But ahead of Saturday’s trip to 13th-placed Brentwood Town (3pm) before hosting current second-placed Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday (7.45pm), he is looking for his side to kick off February with some positive results and performances.

“The pitch at Brentwood on Saturday will be difficult again and we will have to see how that goes,” he said. “But that is a game we have to go and really put ourselves in a position to win.

“They had been on a good run earlier in the season and it will be a challenge.

“Maldon at home is one I am looking forward to as it is against a top side on our home pitch and I want to see if we can play the way we want to play, and not be concerned about who we are playing.

“February is an interesting month and if we are at it we could pick up a lot of points and put ourselves in a position to finish the season strongly.”

On Saturday, a goal in each half a goal in each half saw Julian Dicks’ side bounce back from their surprise defeat at Soham Town Rangers the previous weekend.

Centre-back Luke Wilson was able to fire home in the penalty box from a loose ball following ex-AFC man Joe Clardige’s 22nd minute corner before the points were finally secured with captain Kreshnic Krasniqi’s 87th minute deflected shot from the edge of the area.

AFC, with young striker Freddie King making his full debut, certainly had their moments though as Joe Whight and Phil Kelly both failed to hit the target from good positions either side of the break, while Callum Harrison’s 79th-minute effort was hacked off the goal-line.

Morsley said: “Against Aveley (2-0 home loss) and Bowers (3-0 away loss) I felt they had the know-how to be successful, but Saturday was a game I think we did not play well enough in.

“We struggled because we had some players out, and we have to say that.”

But following the birth of his baby daughter, linchpin midfielder Billy Holland is set to return to the side along with fellow central player Tom Dettmar (ankle) this weekend. Brentwood go into the game on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Tuesday’s visitors Maldon & Tiptree.

