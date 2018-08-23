Giving away a needless penalty in the last minute of stoppage-time to end their first home game empty-handed in a 1-0 loss may have been a bitter pill to swallow, but AFC Sudbury’s Mark Morsley was left focussing on the positives.

MISSED CHANCES: Phil Kelly was thwarted by both the crossbar and the goalkeeper, on several occasions Picture: Mecha Morton

After a first half on Saturday where they were totally over-run by Bostik League North Division title favourties Heybridge Swifts, going into the dying seconds on the verge of claiming a point, seemed an unlikely scenario.

But the introduction of Paul Hayes along with a change in formation from 5-3-1-1 to 4-4-2 served to reverse the flow of the game.

But without finding a telling finish, Ben Hunter’s late lunge from behind on former player Sam Bantick, proved decisive as the midfielder fired home from the spot.

“It was disappointing but I have got to look past that at other things,” AFC boss Morsley said of the match’s denouement.

“In the first half Heybridge were really good; they were better than us and they really should have been leading.

“I think the game was a draw all day, whether it was 0-0, 2-2 or 4-4.

“Coming into the second half the change in system worked really well and I thought we were great.

“We dealt with all their threats and I just felt there were some fantastic performances in the second half.

“It was a real shame for young Ben as he came on and he was so good. Tommy (Tom Dettmar) did not quite get the game today and he is a tremendous prospect, there is no doubt about it. But it was just that little bit of inexperience.”

Following the impressive 4-0 opening day win at Tilbury, Morsley went with an unchanged XI, only finding a place for Hayes, following his international clearance coming through Friday afternoon, on the bench.

STAR MAN: Callum Harrison shone brightest for the second week running Picture: Mecha Morton

It was the hosts who created the first chance with Phil Kelly’s seventh minute header from Baris Altintop’s cross lacking power as Danny Sambridge dived to claim it.

But from then until Callum Harrison’s smart run and low shot in the 41st minute, forcing a good save, it was nearly all Heybridge asking the questions.

It was hard to fathom just how the scoreline was still 0-0 at the break as Paul Walker tipped over from Harrison Chatting, while Bantick and Abouhadje Kouassi both failed to hit the target from gilt-edged chances while Jeyasiva Siuvapathasundaram rattled the crossbar inbetween.

Things soon changed as Hayes was introduced for centre-half Joe Grimwood in a new system though, with the big man lifting over the far post five minutes into his debut before Harrison’s powerful effort was blocked.

Applause rang out as a flowing home move saw Hayes lay on a great low cross for the on-running Jordan Blackwell whose shot found only the side-netting.

The hosts were well in control and Harrison forced Sambridge to turn his free-kick over his crossbar before Kelly looked to have nodded his side into the lead only to see his glancing header on Billy Holland’s excellent raking pass bounce off the same bar into the ‘keeper’s grateful arms.

Sambridge continued to be in the thick of the action; blocking well from Kelly and then Harrison before the late penalty drama at the other end.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Altintop, Coakley, French, Grimwood (Hayes 46’), Whight, Holland, Dettmar (Hunter 61’), Kelly, Harrison, Blackwell. Attendance: 285

Free Press Man of the Match: Callum Harrison - made things happen between the lines