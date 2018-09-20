Mark Morsley is hoping his players can deliver the AFC Sudbury fans and himself a special performance at Bognor Regis Town in the FA Cup - after believing some of them were caught out looking too far ahead.

The Yellows have now gone four Bostik League North Division games without a win as they suffered back-to-back defeats, losing 3-1 at Romford on Saturday.

Morsley labelled it as a ‘naive’ defensive display as his side coceded three goals in 13 first-half minutes before Ben Hunter’s strike just after the half-hour mark, which they were then unable to build on.

And having seen some below-par performances from his players, who were unable to kick on in the second half despite tactical changes, he is keen to see them make up for it in west Sussex for the second round qualifying tie at the Bostik League Premier Division side.

“I do wonder on Saturday if any of our players had half an eye on the FA Cup,” he said. “I don’t condone that at all, of course, but I was a player myself and I do know what it is like.

“They were good for the win and I have no complaints, although a bit of naivety showed through in our collective defensive play.”

Despite accepting they are underdogs for Saturday’s tie, which will see the winners receive £9,000 in prize money, he believes they have ‘every chance' of coming out on top.

He said: “They are clearly flying high in the Bostik Premier as you would expect after coming down from the National League South.

“We had a scout go there Saturday and again tonight (Tuesday).

“We have a supporters’ coach going and we will be doing a lunch on the way down, so we are doing all we can to put a performance in.

“Over the years I think I have done well against higher-league teams.

“What we need to do is get over the first 20-25 minutes and then build on our play from there.

“One thing I do know is these 11 players who play will have to all give an eight out of 10, not like on Saturday when people were off it.”

Another strategy ahead of Saturday was to not risk players in the Velocity Trophy (Isthmian League Cup) First Round at Felixstowe & Walton United on Tuesday.

A teenage 11 took to the field captained by Tom Dettmar and drew 0-0 against a home side featuring experienced players, though Felixstowe did see Joe Francis sent off in the 63rd minute. But with the tie going straight to penalties, AFC lost 4-3 to exit the competition.

Morsley revealed he would be happy to even start new signing Reece Harris, a pacey left winger from Heybridge Swifts who was due to train tonight, at Bognor, despite the 26-year-old having only played 30 minutes of football this season, in a friendly last week, following an injury.

Meanwhile, defender Will Crissell, who was signed from Morsley’s former club Needham Market during last season but was hampered by injuries, has joined Brantham Athletic while Sam Mills has gone to Whitton United on a dual registration deal.

l AFC Sudbury Reserves continued their unbeaten start to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North season - now stretching to seven matches - with an impressive 5-0 home win over Diss Town on Saturday, which followed the 6-0 away win at Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves. Mekhi McKenzie got a brace on Saturday while Liam Bennett, Ross Crane and Issac Skubich also got their names on the scoresheet. The club’s fourth-placed academy outfit, whose under-18s side are due to host Norwich United in the FA Youth Cup tonight (Thurs 8pm), are at ninth-place Debenham LC on Saturday (3pm).

