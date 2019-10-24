Four set pieces proved decisive as Soham Town Rangers chalked up a 4-2 victory at AFC Sudbury on Saturday to condemn the hosts to their fourth defeat in their last five in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division.

Sudbury went into the game off the back of a pleasing 4-1 FA Trophy victory at VCD Athletic, and Mark Morsley went with an unchanged side, with Callum Harrison remaining out with a hip problem.

There was little sign of what was to come in the first half as Sudbury started brightly and were left wondering how they were not in the lead at the break, going into the interval at 1-1.

Sudbury's Ben Hunter made his 100th appearance for the first team against Soham Town Rangers on Saturday ...Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (19705391)

Tom Dettmar, Ben Hunter - making his 100th appearance - and Sean Marks all got sight of goal but did not overly trouble Josh Pope in the visitors’ goal.

There was a telling sign of the danger Soham posed from balls into the box in the seventh minute as big defender Lloyd Groves won a free header from a corner that flashed wide.

But it was not heeded and from a long throw-in, in the 12th minute, goalkeeper Paul Walker failed in his attempt to punch clear amid a sea of bodies and was left stranded as Lewis Clayton fired in the loose ball on the turn.

Sudbury were behind for less than four minutes though before a fine low cross to the far post found Tom Maycock and he stabbed the ball past Pope at the second attempt. It was his eighth goal in his last seven games in all competitions and the fifth in succession he had found the net in.

The Yellows piled on the pressure in search of the lead but Joe Whight and Reece Harris saw efforts go wide from corners while Hunter forced Pope into two saves in a matter of minutes.

Up the other end, Walker made a good diving save to keep Toby Andrews’ arrowing low shot out while another long throw-in caused trouble as Groves’ header landed on top of the roof of his net.

It was Soham who made the best start to the second period but Baris Altintop kept them at bay with a couple of good blocks.

But despite Sudbury’s passing having got increasingly sloppy, they were gifted the lead in the 65th minute when Harris put in another fine low cross that Groves sliced into his own net.

It took the burly centre-back less than four minutes to atone for his error though as he powered in a header at the far post from Ryan Auger’s corner.

Soham completed a quickfire turnaround to lead 3-2 in the 72nd minute when Sam Mulready’s run from another Callum Russell long throw-in went unchecked and the striker finished low from inside the area.

Morsley responded by putting striker Freddie King on, along with Liam Bennett, but the hosts never looked like turning the Green tide.

Soham’s fourth arrived in the 82nd minute and was almost a carbon copy of their second as a deep throw-in saw Grove rise unchallenged again to thunder his header past Walker.

After Yellows skipper Whight curled a free-kick just wide Matty Allan almost made it five, but his speculative effort from the right wing cannoned back off the crossbar.

Morsley said: “We really should have dealt with the set pieces better and to concede those four goals was very, very poor.

“Having said that, I really don’t think we would have needed to step up our play much to win the game though.”

AFC Sudbury: Walker, O’Malley (Bennett 73’), Whight (c), Hammett, Altintop, Bailey-Dennis, Dettmar, Hunter (King 73’), Marks, Harris, Maycock. Unused subs: Grimwood, Holland, Gould (gk).

Attendance: 255

Free Press Man of the Match: Reece Harris proved a handful with the ball at his feet.

* AFC Gold week 24: £100 (112) Mrs B Long, Spring lane, Lavenham; £10 (184) D Rippingale, Bures Rd, Cornard; £10 (154) C Totman, Hillside Rd, Sudbury.

* Morsley handed first-year academy scholar Josh Blunkell his first-team debut on Tuesday in the Velocity Trophy Group 1 tie at Maldon & Tiptree which saw AFC stage a thrilling late comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 via a Shane Temple double, and win the penalty shootout extra point after it finished 8-7.

The game was a dead rubber with Maldon & Tiptree, who earned their place in the Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper on Saturday and thus the BBC cameras conducting the draw at their ground on Monday, sitting top of the group and Sudbury too far adrift to catch them.

It is not clear whether Sudbury are still bottom of Group 1 as the Isthmian League have said they are not publishing the tables publicly and are instead sending them out direct to clubs at the end of each round of fixtures, which are often spread over two mid-week nights.

There is the little matter of one Group 1 match for AFC Sudbury to play though, at home to Suffolk rivals Bury Town on November 5, with their opponents understood to still have a chance of clinching the one qualification spot to the knockout stages.