Mark Morsley has not given up on his AFC Sudbury side reaching the play-offs, but he is not expecting it to happen.

Following back-to-back defeats to two of the current top three in the Bostik League North Division, the Yellows go into Saturday’s home game with Tilbury (3pm) two places below the top five, but with a six-point gap having now opened up.

Manager Morsley had gone into his first full campaign in the hotseat at King’s Marsh with a promotion push as his stated ambition.

AFC Sudbury v Royston - Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4049867)

But the 2-0 home defeat to Aveley – currently third – on January 5 led him to declare his side are ‘not a play-off team’, with Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at leaders Bowers & Pitsea providing further evidence to support that claim.

But Morsley said he is just being honest with his view and does believe they are very much heading in the right direction to break into the play-offs.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town..Pictured: Billy Holland (S) gets sent off...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6207058)

“That was the pre-season target and that still is the target,” he explained.

“But if you’re asking a question about where this side is in comparison to the top five, then they have got a bit more than us.

“We are a huge improvement on last year, without any shadow of a doubt, as you saw up to Boxing Day.

“For me the gauge of a play-off side is if you are ready for Step 3 football. And we are not quite there yet. We are certainly heading in the right direction though.”

He added: “If we got in the play-offs it would be great and we would have to address that then. But I do not think we will get there this season, and that is not a criticism of my team or anything else.”

Despite his own views about their deficiencies compared to the top five sides, he claimed the Bowers & Pitsea manager had said following the weekend’s game that AFC were the last side he would want to face in a play-off, while Morsley added that the Aveley boss had also been very complimentary.

But he feels the last two matches have shown up how reliant they are on Billy Holland’s presence in front of the back four, with the former Needham Market man having been suspended.

“We have conceded seven goals in less than three games since Billy Holland came off the pitch at Bury.

“He is a very important player in that quarter-back role.”

Holland returned to score four goals in Tuesday’s 9-1 home friendly win over Thurlow Nunn League First Division South side Harwich & Parkeston, arranged to keep players sharp with less midweek fixtures since the summer’s non-league re-organisation, as well as looking at a few first-year scholars. One of those, Fred King – son of snooker player Mark – scored a hat-trick.

But, with Holland’s wife due on Sunday, he could still be missing on Saturday.