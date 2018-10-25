Mark Morsley paid one of the highest compliments available to him when describing the level of performance his AFC Sudbury side put in at Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday.

The long-serving non-league manager had demanded a reaction after being ‘very disappointed’ with the fare the team dished up in front of an expectant home crowd in the 1-1 draw with Barking on Saturday.

And he certainly got one in Essex, as captain Joe Whight and midfield maestro Callum Harrison returned to a side that fired their way into a 4-0 lead by half-time, before pleasing their manager even more by keeping a clean sheet come the final whistle.

AFC Sudbury v Royston - Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4049868)

“I have to say it was some of the most entertaining and positive football any of my teams have ever played,” said Morsley.

“In the first half we absolutely nailed it.

“No disrespect to the other players, but Joe Whight and Callum Harrison were back in the team and they are two of our better players.

“I thought Callum Harrison was unplayable.

“It was a really good performance and we thoroughly deserved it.

“The second half, the challenge was not to concede and playing on the counter-attack we could have had two or three more goals.

“It was a great night for us.”

Youngsters Joe Grimwood and Ben Hunter were the two who made way for Whight and Harrison in the Bostik League North Division fixture. And it was Harrison who opened the scoring in less than two minutes, latching on to a miscued clearance from the Maldon left-back and scoring with a low first-time shot from the edge of the area.

MEMORABLE NIGHT: Ipswich Town sent a young under-23s side managed by ex-Colchester United boss Geraint Williams to play an AFC Sudbury first team in a fixture arranged to celebrate the opening of their new LED floodlights. Ipswich ran out 3-0 winners in front of a bumper crowd of 703 last Wednesday Picture: Clive Pearson

It did not take long for the visitors to make it 2-0 when, following a deep cross from the right to the far post, Billy Holland placed a textbook header back across the ‘keeper and into the far corner

After 20 minutes it was 3-0 to Sudbury when, following a scramble on the edge of the area, Phil Kelly hit a powerful drive over the ‘keeper, who had come off his line, and into the back of the net for a very fine finish.

The game was effectively over after 33 minutes when the Yellows made it 4-0.

Following a short corner routine for Maldon which went wrong, Sudbury broke down their left.

The final ball into the area was a little over-hit and intercepted by a Maldon defender on the edge of his area.

He dwelt too long on the ball though and was dispossessed by Harrison who cut in from the right and finished low past the ‘keeper.

For the remainder of the game, Sudbury looked the more likely to add to their total.

On another day Harrison could easily have completed his hat-trick and Paul Walker in the Sudbury goal did not have a real save to make.

The result lifts them up to 14th place in the table with 11 points from their opening eight matches.

AFC do not have a game on Saturday as the scheduled match with Brentwood Town has been postponed due to their involvement in the FA Trophy.

Morsley has said the squad will train tonight as usual before getting the weekend off ahead of returning for their next match, at home to eighth-placed Coggeshall Town on Tuesday (7.45pm), who are co-owned by popstar-turned-presenter Olly Murs.

“Coggeshall Tuesday is a big game,” said Morsley. “They are obviously a team with quite a sizeable budget to say the least and they have their own aspirations, and good luck to them.”