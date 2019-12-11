‘Three or four steps back’ - that is how AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley described Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Cambridge City as he ruled out a play-off push.

In what was the last home game at King’s Marsh before Christmas the Sudbury defence gifted centre-half Derek Ubah the space for a header in each half from which he punished them on both occasions.

It spelled a first home defeat for the Yellows since the painful 4-2 loss to Soham Town Rangers in mid-October. That game had seen all four goals conceded from deliveries into their penalty area and had led to Morsley taking the drastic action to fire his entire coaching staff.

With academy duo Danny Laws and Dave Cannon then joining him in the dugout and taking over training, it had been a much more resolute Sudbury side in recent weeks, with an improved run of results.

Opportunity knocked for both sides ahead of kick-off with both in mid-table nine points away from the top five with games in hand.

But academy chief Laws’ absence for a prior family engagement on Saturday was being discussed by the disappointed home fans afterwards with a soft underbelly again horribly exposed to leave Morsley laughing off talk of still chasing the top five.

“I’m not even looking at the top five, there is no way in the world,” he said.

“It has been a huge change of personnel this year; it is massive. That will have a bearing.

“There was obviously that period early on after the change but we just have to get ourselves right, get a pattern of play and get an identity, and that is going to take a bit of work. We are a bit away from it.”

Of the match itself, he said:“It almost feels like three or four steps back.

“I don’t think it helps to have a Saturday off. You can train as much as you want but you lose a little bit of intensity.

“I think that they, on the back of a heavy defeat last week, came with a real intensity to put it right and we didn’t have that.

“I felt at times too many of our players were not trying to galvanise each other to get that performance back that we have had in recent weeks.

“I think there was a bit too much of pass the buck, which is a shame.”

He said things could have panned out differently if Tom Maycock’s early penalty had not been well saved, and although crediting his side for finishing the last quarter of the game strongly, accepted it was not a performance which deserved any of the points.

“We almost at times looked like a team in a first pre-season friendly. It was very disjointed, nothing worked and there was a lot wrong. We could pick the bones out of it for hours,” he said.

With Joe Whight having suffered a broken ankle, young Baris Altintop was handed the captaincy for the Lilywhites’ visit despite centre-half partner Adam Bailey-Dennis having carried it last time out at Kingstonian.

Harry Critchley’s trial at Fulham meant Lewis O’Malley, who has just turned 18, was put across to an unfamiliar left-back role.

Morsley made three changes from Kingstonian: Liam Bennett, Tom Dettmar and Freddie King coming in for Joe Grimwood, Ben Hunter and Ben Hammett.

Sudbury looked nervous at the back in the early stages, in a prelude of what was to come.

A clear handball by Ryan Sharman gave them a 12th minute penalty, but Maycock’s spot-kick was saved down low to Daniel George’s left.

Cambridge City wasted a good chance of their own in the 18th minute when Nantni-Ofosu got a free header only to plant it straight at Paul Walker.

But it was a warning that was not heeded by the home defence and three minutes later the Lilywhites took the lead from Ubah’s looping header from Luke Knight’s deep right-hand cross.

Liam Bennett was industrious up the other end with his trademark driving runs, with one seeing him find the side-netting.

Callum Harrison was adamant he should have had a penalty on the half-hour mark but it was waved away.

Sudbury came desperately close to getting back on terms, but Sean Marks’ 35th minute header hit the left-hand post while Harrison’s piledriver whistled past the upright.

Walker was alert to make a good save at the feet of Sebastian Simpson at the start of the half but could do nothing to prevent Ubah’s header, from a deep Knight free kick, beating him again in the 48th minute.

It left AFC with a mountain to climb and their frustration was summed up by a Harrison free kick from a promising crossing position being wildly fired out of the ground.

Despite largely playing in their opponents’ half thereafter, a Bennett piledriver over the crossbar was as near as they came to troubling George in the City goal.

* AFC Sudbury: Walker, Bennett, O’Malley, Dettmar, Bailey-Dennis (Grimwood 76’), Altintop (c), King, Holland (Hunter 57’), Marks, Harrison (Harris 69’), Maycock.

Attendance: 224

Free Press Man of The Match: Liam Bennett.

AFC Gold Week 31: £100 (322) Billy Holland, AFC Sudbury; £10 (284) B Tatum, Beaconsfield Close, Sudbury; £10 (272) G Middleton, Melford Rd, Sudbury.

* Now 14th, AFC Sudbury are next in actionatGreat Wakering Rovers (10th) on Tuesday (7.45pm).

