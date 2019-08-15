Mark Morsley goes into the 2019/20 campaign expecting his AFC Sudbury side to improve on last season’s eighth place, but says there is no pressure on him to get promotion in his third season in charge.

It is in contrast to the bold predictions made when he came to the club where a five-year plan to achieve National League football (two promotions) was laid before supporters in a question and answer session with then vice chairman Trevor Smith.

But with five second-year academy 17-year-old players promoted to his first-team squad for this season along with a three under-18s, the goalposts for judging success have been moved since former Chelmsford City chief Smith’s departure early on in 2018/19.

Asked if there was pressure on promotion this season, ahead of their opening BetVictor Isthmian League North Division fixture at highly-fancied Coggeshall Town on Saturday (3pm), Morsley said: “There is none whatsoever.

“The Trevor Smith era was on a wing and a prayer. Since he left we have had a brand new board of directors appointed and there has been a steady improvement. Evolution and not revolution is very much where the club are.

“The only person putting pressure on me to have a better season is me.”

But there is no lack of ambition from Morsley with the players at his disposal.

The Yellows boss has revealed a new approach (see page 71) this season which will not see him allow youth to be an excuse with the belief a top five play-off place is not beyond them.

“I compare this job to the one I did at Needham where I was getting young players through into the team,” he said.

“I am now in year three here and with all due respect, as we’re in the fifth year of the academy here and it was only the first year of it at Needham, I have clearly got more and better youth players here than at Needham.

“It took me three years at Needham to actually get the team right and not only have the chance to get promoted but to stay up.

“This year I think if we get promoted we would stay up. Last year I openly said I did not think we were good enough to get promoted.

“This year we are a bit more solid and have got a bit more structure. I would expect us to improve.”

Only two new signings have come in but in former Braintree Town legendary striker Sean Marks, from higher-league Hornchurch, and his former Irons team-mate Adam Bailey-Dennis, from play-off qualifiers Aveley, Morsley believes he has added key ingredients for on and off the pitch.

“Sean Marks and Adam Bailey-Dennis are good signings for us in terms of their physicality and experience in the building.

“And I think we have a lot of square pegs in square holes.”

