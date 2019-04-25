After watching his side stage a great second-half comeback in the derby with Bury Town, before losing to a stoppage time winner 4-3, Mark Morsley hit back at the ‘narrow minded’ supporters who threw verbal assaults at him.

Those comments came as his side looked dead and buried in a first half that was largely one-way traffic against their in-form sixth-placed opponents.

Emmanuel Machaya’s fifth-minute strike was added to by Tanner Call in the 36th minute with only Paul Walker saving an embarrassing scoreline building.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town FC...Pictured: Jake Chambers Shaw scores the winning goal for Bury in the last few moments of the match...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (8983125)

The second half was a different story though with the unlikely-looking comeback given a helping hand with two penalties in 13 minutes, both converted by Paul Hayes, before the returning Tyler French saw his header put them into a 3-2 lead. But Olly Hughes headed home four minutes from time before a stoppage time free-kick proved costly as Jake Chambers Shaw reacted quickest to fire in the winner.

Despite Easter Monday’s rip-roaring derby leaving the Yellows on a run of five straight defeats in the Bostik League North Division, having been thrashed 6-0 at play-off side Aveley on Good Friday, the AFC boss said he was left feeling ‘immense pride’ in his side. But he did admit to having had different thoughts before that second half fightback.

“At half-time you would probably have guessed it was lively. And it needed to be,” he said.

“Deep down at half-time I thought to myself that I have got some problems with the durability of my squad. But I have just told them I am proud of them as they have just stood up to a man and answered those questions.”

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island - Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley..Pic - Richard Marsham. (7661415)

And with so many academy talents having shined in the first team this season, he believes every club in Suffolk would want to trade positions with them. And he said he will only be spurred on more by the kind of comments he was subjected to from the stands.

“There was a lot of unsavory comments in the first half which I don’t think I deserve but those people need to realise that the more they do that the more it makes me determined to do the right thing with the players we have got here and the youngsters coming through, which we will,” he said.

Having said he was glad it was directed at him and not his players, he went on to say: “Lots of people from other clubs talk to me all the time and they can see the plan and what we are doing and they are jealous of us.

“Unfortunately some of the people closer to our club have got their heads on the moon or some dream world and they have to step back and see what is going on at this football club, which is the envy of every club in Suffolk.”

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town FC...Pictured: Paul Hayes scores his second penalty...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (8983093)

He added: “Unfortunately the way football is, you look at the goals conceded in recent games and you look at the results and losing to Bury the way we did, and that in the eyes of some narrow-minded people is going to be the story of our season. But our season is so more than that.

“The season has still got things to go, not just with the first team but with the rest of the football club.”

Morsley made five changes to the side beaten 6-0 three days previously with Liam Bennett, Ross Crane, Joe Grimwood, Paul Hayes and Panashe Mundawarara coming in for Ben Hammett, Daryl Coakley, French, Jordan Blackwell and Tom Maycock.

Although it was the hosts who made the early running, it was the unchanged visitors’ side, who had played two days previously, who broke the deadlock. A swift counter started by Chambers Shaw saw his shot parried out before Machaya’s angled effort deflected in off the goalkeeper.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town FC...Pictured: Play stops due to both teams clashing ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (8983086)

Walker did well to push a fierce Hughes effort round his post soon after while Hayes fired over the angle up the other end.

But it was a rare sight of goal for the hosts as Bury’s midfielders were given too much space to drive forward.

Walker pulled off an outstanding reaction save to keep out a Hughes header from one of the visitor’s many corners.

But after Ollie Fenn’s throughball put Tanner Call in between the central defenders, the re-crowned Supporters’ Player of The Year could only push his fierce shot up into his net.

Walker made another flying save before the half was out to deny Hughes extending Bury’s lead.

It looked like the second half was going to pan out the same but Sudbury took their lifeline in the 52nd minute with Hayes firing a penalty beyond Tibbles’ reach after Ross Crane went down under Fenn’s challenge in the 52nd minute, following a one-two.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town FC...Pictured: Ryan Jolland (B) fouls Paul Hayes (S) in the box and a penalty is awarded...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (8983091)

Morsley brought on French and Daryl Coakley to move from a 4-4-2 diamond to wing backs, which seemed to have a positive impact, despite Crane having to hack a Machaya effort off the line.

Callum Harrison was denied by Tibbles before Ryan Jolland’s shove on Hayes gave the latter a second penalty, from which he equalised.

A 70th minute header from a corner from French, deflecting in via Hughes, put AFC ahead.

But Hughes swung the momentum back in the 86th minute by rising above Billy Holland from a Ryan Jolland free-kick with his downward header beating Walker.

Harrison forced another save before the last twist in the tale saw Hughes’ patient play on the corner of the box set up the winner with Call back-heeling the cross into the path of Chambers Shaw, who fired home.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town FC...Pictured: Sudbury celebrate their third goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (8983094)

AFC Sudbury: WALKER 9, Bennett 7, Crane 7, Holland 7, Grimwood 6, Altintop 6

(French 57’ 7), Hunter 6, Dettmar 6, Hayes 7, Harrison 6, Mundawarara 6 (Coakley 57’ 6). Unused subs: Hammett, Maycock, Blackwell. Attendance: 564

* AFC Sudbury (10th) can finish as high as seventh or as low as 12th ahead of their season-ending match at a Coggeshall Town (3rd) side chasing second spot on Saturday (3pm).

* AFC Gold week 51: £100 (121) S Thompson, St Andrews Rd, Gt Cornard; £10 (285) R Border, Sheepshead Hill, Gt Cornard; £10 (138) J Cannings, Clover Court, Needham Market.