It may not even be the end of January yet, but AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has admitted he is already working on plans to build a promotion push next season.

Back in the summer it was hoped the squad assembled could mount a challenge this season, having finished eighth in 2018/19 but a significant 22 points off the play-off places.

But ahead of hosting Brentwood Town on Saturday (3pm), the Yellows find themselves stuck down in 16th position in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division – and closer to the one guaranteed relegation spot (12 points) than the top five (15 points), albeit with games in hand.

Sudbury, Suffolk. AFC Sudbury's new manager Mark Morsley's first game in charge...Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY. (27249701)

The team finishing second from bottom (AFC fourpoints off) could end up having to play a play-off match, depending on a points-per-game league with 11 southern section leagues’ runners-up sides.

Asked if he was already looking at next season now, following Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Soham Town Rangers on Saturday, Morsley said: “That would be very true.

“The unsettlement of changes in the coaches (having fired his first-team coaches in October in response to poor results) has clearly had an impact, and in the main a positive impact.

Mark Morsley believes academy duo Danny Laws and Dave Cannon (pictured at Portman Road) need a good pre-season with the AFC Sudbury first team to achieve his goalsPicture: Mecha Morton

“Over the years I have stressed the importance of a good pre-season and (academy coaches) Danny (Laws) and Dave (Cannon) need a good pre-season and we need a good pre-season.

“Have I had conversations with the board about the budget for next season? Yes, I have. And am I talking to new players already? Yes, I am.

“If you are going to be successful you have to be planning ahead and not waiting.”

He added: “We still want to get as many points as we can.

AFC Sudbury played Soham Town Rangers on Saturday and lost to the Greens for the second time, as they did in this home encounterPicture:Richard Marsham

“When you look at the league table, string four, five, six wins together and you think ‘blimey, we are on the edge of the play-offs’. But if we do not you are looking down below.”

He said he is looking to bring in another ‘two to three more experienced players’ and feels with another season under the belts of the current homegrown crop, it will provide a great platform to achieve their goals.

But a shift in their style and set up is also something he is looking to change to reap more rewards.

“We have been playing a certain way on our 3G and a certain way away, but I am more mindful now that is not working.

“We need a more consistent style of play that works on a more consistent basis.

“When you are changing four to five personnel and system for an away game it is difficult to find that level of consistency.”

He goes into the Brentwood match looking to reignite the spark that saw them beat Histon 5-0 on their patch before two defeats.

Their last home game saw them lose 2-0 to a Tilbury side he feels very much resemble the kind of side he is looking to mould his Sudbury team into.

“I look at Tilbury and I look at my teams at Needham and Leiston who won the league and they all had a real solid, dependable non-risk defence with a lot of ability in front.”

AFC lost 3-1 to Saturday’s visitors Brentwood in the reverse fixture. The Essex side are one place below them in the table in 17th but go into the fixture on good form, on a three-match unbeaten run including away wins at Coggeshall Town (1-0) and Witham Town (3-0).

Meanwhile, Morsley expects captain Joe Whight to be able to return to the side in ‘three to four weeks’ having suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in the 1-0 victory at Heybridge Swifts on November 19.

He said, following Brian Swifts’ retirement, a new club link up with former Ipswich Town head physiotherapist Dave Williams’ Sportsmed East, had helped to accelerate things.

