Mark Morsley feels AFC Sudbury’s limp end to the season is their own fault – and has vowed things will be managed differently next season.

The Yellows boss believes they have become a victim of their own success in being so reliant on academy players that are getting burnt out fighting for trophies on multiple fronts, as well the rigours of the Bostik League.

AFC lost conceding three times for the third game running on Saturday, with the 3-0 home defeat coming to a Romford side who had not previously won on their travels in the Bostik League North Division this season.

It came following Morsley declaring the previous weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Soham Town Rangers as ‘unacceptable’ and leaves them in eighth place ahead of two tough Easter fixtures, away to third-placed Aveley on Good Friday (3pm) before Easter Monday’s eagerly-anticipated home derby with arch rivals Bury Town (3pm). With Bury, in contrast, having won their last three, it leaves Sudbury four points adrift of the sixth spot they currently occupy, the highest position either can finish in with three games to go.

Morsley said: “I think the reality is, and I said this to the directors afterwards, we are at a stage at Sudbury where the first team is not the most important side at the football club at the moment.

“We have a lot of young lads in the first team playing a lot of football across both the academy team and the A team. And it is important for them to be part of that success too.

“I just think it has been a big ask for many of these players.

“The Sudbury first team has been a victim of the success of our academy and that is a good thing as they are the building blocks of our future.

“I have had conversations with the academy staff and we will manage it differently, so the Liam Bennetts and Ross Cranes are not playing 75 games of football.”

He added: “When I came back from America (from academy USA tour) I did not think Baris Altintop and Liam Bennett would be my first-choice defenders.”

He admitted with nothing significant left to play for and some players knowing they are unlikely to be part of next year’s squad, ‘the edge has gone’.

But he feels the Bury Town match on Monday will be very different.

“A local derby is something slightly different,” he said.

“The crowd will be bigger and there will be a bit of banter flying about.

“You can let a season drift, as we have now, but then the Bury game is a bit different, certainly for the players and most of the staff, who will be chomping at the bit for it.

“For me it is one game we will play what I think is our best side available on the day and it is an opportunity to see how they cope with what will be a lively encounter.”

Bury will be out for revenge, having lost 3-1 in the reverse fixture on New Year’s Day.

Morsley said Tyler French could feature in their last three games after returning from his trial at Charlton Athletic.

But he revealed, as well as Charlton opening discussions about signing him, Yeovil Town have also signalled their interest along with Peterborough United.

“I know conversations have been going on and expect to have more of them over the next week,” he said.

l AFC Sudbury A host Lawford Lads in the Border League Cup semi-final on Saturday before playing league leaders Stanway Pegasus in the Tommy Thompson Cup final at Stanway on Tuesday (7.30pm).

