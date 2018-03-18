Wiffen boxes clever to earn quarters spot

Jack Wiffen booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the Engalnd Boxing Junior Championships in Slough this weekend with a unanimous points verdict victory in Dagenham.

The Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club member overcame London area champion Tommy Ward of Northfleet in the under-63kg born in 2002 category at the weekend.

In a cagey first round the awkward Ward made things tricky but Wiffen just shaded the round.

But in the second and third the Sudbury boxer pulled well clear with some solid two-fisted attacks to the head and body with a very controlled performance.

Wiffen will be looking to make amends for his only defeat this season, to Dion Ede of St Marys (NABC Champion and an England Talent boxer) who he would be set to meet in the semis.