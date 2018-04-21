Wet weather fails to deter juniors at Stoke

The wet weather was very much against them preparing the course but the organisers of the Stoke-by-Nayland Junior Golf Open hailed this year’s event as another great success with more than 80 entries across boys and girls.

The event, sponsored by Cobra Puma Golf, once again attracted one of the biggest fields of under-18s in the region with 83 players — the youngest just 11 — testing themselves out on the club’s two championship courses.

GOING FAR: Home player Callum Hensby in action

Players made the journey to the family-run golf and spa resort on the Suffolk and Essex border last Tuesday from all over the east of England, as well as drawing in competitors from London, with roughly 50 per cent of entrants bringing single figure handicaps.

Of a handful of local players, Stoke’s junior captain Isaac Tombs recorded the best nett score for an under-16 with 145 off his 15 handicap, which will now be reduced.

Fellow club member Callum Hensby went through the 36 holes across the Gainsborough and Constable courses in 155 (12 over-par) for a 151 nett — nine off Boys’ winner Joshua Coleman of Colchester, also a two-handicapper who carded the lowest gross score of the day and won with a nett of 142. But Hensby was left disappointed not to be in contention, with his putting letting him down.

Stoke’s Sam Nixon (160 gross/150 nett) was also disappointed not to be at the top of the leaderboard, particularly as it was his last year of being able to enter the competition.

GREAT DAY: Action from the Junior Open

Neighbouring Newton Green Golf Club were represented by Oliver Page (162 gross/148 nett), who commented he was just pleased to be able to play, following the wet weather.

Holly Haslam, of Stockbrook Manor, won the Girls’ trophy for the third year running in her last year as a junior golfer with a gross score of 150 and a nett of 148 for the one-handicapper.

Club organiser Adrian Bullock was happy with how the day went.

He said: “Despite the vagaries of the weather prior to the event we survived.

“Despite the tough conditions caused by the previous days and the overnight rain, excellent golf was displayed by the youngsters.”

He added: “Were pleased with the entry numbers and as usual, the behaviour and manners of the young golfers was commendable.

“Many Stoke-by-Nayland club members forgave their rounds of golf for the day and turned up to help marshall and ball-spot for the youngsters and this helped to make it a great occasion.”