Triple success on Scully’s best day

Ben Scully described Saturday as “his proudest day” at Sudbury Rugby Club.

Head coach Scully watched his first team beat Harlow 78-10 in the London League Division 2NE, while the Talbots were demolishing Stowmarket II 97-7 in Eastern Counties League Division 1S on the adjoining pitch.

ALMOST A POINT A MINUTE: Charles Jackson scores a try during Sudbury's 78-10 thrashing of Harlow

The Tigers made it a hat-trick with a 39-27 Eastern Counties Division 2S away victory over Bury St Edmunds IV.

“This has been a special day for the club. We put three senior teams out and got three wins. “I’ve always been proud to be part of this club, but this is my proudest moment today,” he said.

Scully had given the players the previous weekend off, and it paid dividends.

“Today’s performance started on Tuesday,” he said. “The rest did the mind and body good. We had excellent numbers at training this week, and selection was really tough.”

WHAT A CROWD: Supporters turned up in their numbers to watch, adding to the atmosphere and excitement

The return of former head coach Graham Richards, now at Harlow, saw a big demand for inclusion in the first team.

“There were some very disappointed players when I spoke to them on Thursday,” said Scully.

“We came into the game confident, but respecting the threat they posed. They are fifth for a reason, and did put some good passages of play together.

“But we just clicked today. Again, not an 80-minute performance, probably a 65, but if we can get 65-minute performances and put 78 points on a team, then we’re moving in the right direction.”

Sudbury’s speed throughout the team paid dividends.

“We are an athletic team. Last year we came unstuck sometimes, but it was a learning process.

“This year we’ve been able to implement our style. We are reaping the fruits of what we have been building for a year and a half,” he said.

“Half-time seems to come at the wrong time for us. I don’t think we switch off. Teams probably have a chance to regroup and come out that little bit stronger. That’s something we have to continue to address.”

The victory, said Scully, was a tribute to the players.

“This was their week. They trained really hard as a squad. The boys led the pre-match talk, they led the half-time huddle, they solved the problems on the pitch.

“The players are becoming self-sufficient, which is where we want to be.”