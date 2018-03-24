Title celebrations put on hold

The snow that fell at the weekend led to Sudbury Men’s III’s title-deciding last round in East Men’s Hockey League 6NE(S) having to be postponed.

But while their title and promotion champagne was put on hold, with no new date available for the visit of Harleston Magpies VI at the time of going to press, swift action from club members did see some hockey played at Great Cornard.

The lines were brushed to make sure Sudbury Men’s II 2pm pushback with UEA II could go ahead, with the hosts going on to lose 5-1 in their Division 3NE clash.

With two games to play the defeat leaves Sudbury in a precarious position, in the second of two relegation places but level on points with the side above them, Pelicans II, who have played a game more.

This weekend sees Sudbury host Ipswich II at Great Cornard.

The first team’s match, at home to Cambridge Nomads, was due to follow later in the afternoon but was postponed with more snow falling.