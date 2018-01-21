Super six for Sudbury’s rowing crews

Sudbury Rowing Club got their 2018 off to a great start with six wins at the Bedford Star New Year Head race with singles, doubles, quads, coxed fours and an eight taking part.

In the single scullers, Jen Titterington won the Women’s Open, while Martha Bullen triumphed in the Junior 15.

Harry Moule competed up a year in Junior 14 while the other single scullers were Owen Moriarty (Junior 15) and Sophie Brown (Adaptive).

Success came in the double scull crews via Titterington and Stephen Nichols, who crossed the line first in the Mixed Open, while Tracy Muir and Teresa Moriarty represented the club in the Women’s Masters D.

Amelia Moule, Tilly Barnard, Freya Evans and Amelia Maskell won the Women’s Junior 18 Coxless Quad and Martha Bullen, Tilly Barnard, Freya Evans and Amelia Moule triumphed in the Women’s Open Coxless Quad event.

Gareth Moriarty, Henry Tullin, Byron Bullen and Sam McLoughlin were the winners of the Men’s Junior 18 Coxless Quad. The same crew also raced in the Men’s Open Coxless Quad.

There were also two men’s crews in the Men’s Masters C, who joined up for a Masters D eight with Amelia Moule coxing.

Training will now continue until the Bedford Fours and Eights Head in February.