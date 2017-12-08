Suds aiming to extend winning run

Sudbury Rugby Club will be entering unknown territory on Saturday when they travel to face Epping Upper Clapton in a London League Division 2NE match, and coach Ben Scully expects a tough test.

This is the first league meeting between two clubs in good form. Sudbury have won their last seven games, and are third in the table on 42 points. Epping have won their last three, and are eighth, on 19 points.

“We’re not taking anything for granted,” said Sudbury head coach Ben Scully.

“They are a bit of an unknown quantity, and we don’t have too much information about them. We will turn up and see what they can do in the first 15 minutes. As I’ve said before, we can only play what’s in front of us.

“But we have to worry about ourselves. We believe in what we are doing, and what has got us to the position we are in, and it’s up to us to keep it going.”

With no games in the division, Sudbury’s players had last Saturday off.

“We trained on Tuesday and Thursday and got good numbers despite the snow on Thursday,” said Scully.

The stop-start nature of the division — Sudbury had a blank weekend prior to the Harlow game on November 25, and another blank weekend seven days later — Scully finds a little frustrating.

“It would be nice to get a run of games together so we could get into a rhythm,” he said.

After Epping, Sudbury travel to Ipswich on December 16, before the division takes another two-week break.