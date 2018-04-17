Sudbury’s play-off moved to this weekend

Sudbury Rugby Club will now play their promotion play-off a week earlier than they had been led to believe - after their opponents changed following a points deduction made after the weekend’s matches.

Ben Scully’s side had gone into Saturday’s last London League Two North East game knowing only a win over undefeated champions Rochford Hundred would guarantee them a home play-off, on a date they had been told had been moved from Saturday, April 21 to 28, due to Harpenden having an event on the original date.

Sudbury went on to lose their final league match 31-17, and believed Harpenden’s 39-31 win over Hampstead, which saw them end the day in second place in London 2NW, would mean they would travel to them for the promotion play-off on April 28.

But the league have confirmed they mistakenly awarded Harpenden six points, instead of five, for a match back in February, meaning that, once it was taken off, they finished level on points with Hampstead, but below them after matches lost were taken into account.

It means that Sudbury will now travel to Hampstead, in north London, and the league have said that Harpenden’s withdrawal from the play-off picture means they now want the game reverted to the original date on Saturday, April 21 (3pm).

It is understood some Sudbury players had begun to make other arrangements, thinking they had a free weekend.

