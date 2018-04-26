Sudbury prove to be too strong for Hampstead in play-off clash

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF

Hampstead 7 Sudbury 37

A superb all round performance earned Sudbury a convincing and deserved victory, and a return to Division One North, after they powered away from their hosts in the second half.

Hampstead, runners-up in Division 2NW, briefly held a lead in an evenly contested first half, only for Sudbury, Division 2NE runners-up, to swiftly produce the perfect response, and after that the home side were always chasing the game.

Sudbury ran in five tries, two late in the first half, and three in the second as they pulled away from their hosts. Twenty two unanswered points after the interval simply underlined their superiority.

They might have had more, but a couple of handling errors in good positions meant they were unable to extend the 30-point margin of victory over a Hampstead side who could not match or deal with Sudbury’s pace.

Hampstead enjoyed a fair amount of possession in the first half, keeping the ball tight, but they rarely got beyond the gain line. Sudbury’s defence was swift and intense throughout, with the home side only occasionally able to break it down. And, as Hampstead coach Peter Breen said afterwards, they could not match Sudbury for pace.

A penalty from Sam Rust gave Sudbury a third-minute lead. Hampstead, despite their possession, were limited to rare incursions into Sudbury’s half. But from one in the 36th minute, the powerful Ayi broke away from a scrum to score under the posts. Tommy Jackson converted.

But three minutes later Austin Beckett put Sudbury ahead again. Sam Maile’s initial burst, followed by swift handling across to the far side of the pitch, put Beckett over in the corner. And just before the interval Charles Jackson touched down after Sudbury won a lineout and moved the ball rapidly across the field. Rust converted for a 15-7 interval lead.

Rust added another penalty after 44 minutes. He then scored a try 14 minutes later, shrugging off a couple of tackles to finish off a move started deep in Sudbury’s half. Rust converted for a 25-7 lead, and the game was effectively out of Hampstead’s reach.

Jake Thurlow got the fourth try after 69 minutes, again following swift handling which stretched a tiring home defence, Rust converting. And after 74 minutes Austin Beckett broke at speed from inside his own half. Facing the last defender, he passed to brother Frazer to run in and score.

Hampstead, by now well-beaten, managed to produce a late burst of pressure. But Sudbury’s defence, excellent throughout, was in no mood to concede.

For Chris Ellis, after his last game as team manager, a post he has held for three years, it was the perfect send-off.

“I could not have asked for a better finish than that. It was a fantastic display by the boys,” he said.

“I didn’t want to give it up, but it’s work. Today was the perfect finish. I really could not have asked for any more.”

Club captain Shaun Smith, who took part in giving Ellis a chariot carry off the pitch, said: “The boys were up for it, and that showed today.

“Defence has been our biggest thing, and that’s what wins you games. Most teams can’t live with our pace. Our fitness is what matters as well. In the last 20 minutes we’ve been scoring a lot of points, and if we are there until the last 20 minutes we would always back ourselves.”

With a return to London League Division One North looming Smith is confident they are better able to thrive in it.

“I’m looking forward to next season. We are two years older, bigger, faster and stronger than last time.”

Sudbury have been voted by the referees the best club to referee at in Suffolk & North Essex and will be presented with the award at their dinner next Friday.