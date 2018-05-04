Sudbury pair just miss out on the medals

Sudbury Rowing Club Junior 16 scullers Martha Bullen and Amelia Maskell competed for the East of England Team at the Junior Inter-Regional Regatta at the National Watersports Centre in Nottingham.

In their heat on the six-lane course covering a racing distance of 1500 metres, the pair struggled to find their normal race pace in the first half. But with some competitive determination they managed to pull through the field to finish in third place, which secured a place in the A Final.

The final saw a tough line-up with six very strong crews from all over England.

The Sudbury crew had a much better start and were very much in the race. They spent much of it side-by-side three other crews and at one point were in second place.

In a very exciting race, positions changed every couple of strokes and eventually Bullen and Maskell just missed out on a medal, finishing in fourth place, with only a few seconds separating first and fourth.

l The next race will be The Ball Cup Junior Regatta at Dorney Lake.