Sudbury lose two-goal lead in away draw

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Cambridge City III 2

Sudbury I 2

On a weekend when low temperatures saw them left as the only Sudbury side in action, the men’s first team secured their second successive draw with a well contested game.

With a number of players unavailable including jet-set captain Adam Bullock, there were call-ups for Jeremy Pryce Hall, Chris Bull and Sam Martin from the seconds and a change in tactics as the team utilised the half court press.

In a high tempo game Sudbury soaked up early pressure well before scoring with their first real attack of the game. Dan Birch released Will Chrystal through the centre, and from his saved effort Pryce-Hall swept home from close range.

The lead was extended from the visitors’ first penalty corner which was won by some skilful play in the D by Freddie Flowers. A simple switch routine at the top saw Sam Clark dribble the ball through the ‘keeper’s legs.

A near perfect half for Sudbury was ruined as first Chrystal missed an open goal before the home side scored following a rebounded shot, despite three players having got back on the line.

The second half saw the home side continue to enjoy the lion’s share of possession, but dogged defending across the whole pitch meant chances were minimal.

Sudbury had a number of opportunities to extend their lead, with player-of-the-match Alex Hunnable rampant down the right flank all afternoon, but they could not convert them.

Cambridge drew level with a well-worked penalty corner routine and could have won the game towards the end as they had a number of corners, but the defensive unit stood firm and the honours were shared.

Heading into the winter break, with games resuming from January 6, Sudbury currently stand fourth in Division One with 19 points and will look for a minimum of 11 more from their remaining 10 fixtures to consolidate their place following promotion last season.

More performances like this should see that target achieved.