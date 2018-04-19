Sudbury juniors put in a five-star display on the way to lifting Plate

EASTERN COUNTIES RU

COLTS PLATE FINAL

CELEBRATION TIME: Sudbury players revel in the aftermath of another try. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury 35 Braintree 0

By Ken Watkins

at Whittome Field

Five superb tries, plus some great defensive work when needed, saw Sudbury Colts deservedly lift the EC Plate on Sunday, and the margin did not really flatter them.

Braintree’s bigger pack was never allowed to dominate, and the visitors rarely threatened the Sudbury line.

Unforced errors by Sudbury meant the visitors stayed in the game until the last quarter, although by then the home side should have been out of sight.

Neil Dachtler, who has coached many of these players for four seasons, praised them for overcoming a nervous and scrappy start where the Braintree pack enjoyed a brief spell of superiority.

“We needed to be patient, to pull them round a bit to find some holes. But it was a matter of creating the openings rather than expecting it to come,” he said.

“We knew if we could stop them, or slow them down, we have the pace in the backs and out wide. It has to be quick ball all the time, and when we do score tries it’s from quick ball.”

All five tries came from swift, fluid moves. Harvey Clements got the first after 23 minutes, shrugging off two tackles to end a backs move under the posts. Daniel Brand converted.

Two minutes later Sudbury broke through a retreating defence, and Harry Dachtler finished the move under the posts. Brand converted.

Braintree responded with a spell of pressure, but Sudbury’s excellent defence swiftly closed down possible openings.

Ten minutes into the second half James Wilkinson rounded off another backs move with a splendid dummy, Brand landing his third conversion from in front of the posts.

Ryan Wiseman got the fourth after 64 minutes, going over out wide, Gareth Pugh producing a superb conversion. Two minutes from time James Wilkinson shrugged off a couple of tackles to set up an easier conversion for Pugh.

• The club has nominated Neil Dachtler in the Coach of the Year category for the ECRU President’s Awards. A former player, he has been involved in coaching at the club for 12 years. Currently, as well as coaching the Colts, he is assistant first team coach. The awards will be presented at the annual dinner in June.