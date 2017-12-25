Sudbury gain pair of top 10 finishes at British Champs

Sudbury Rowing Club had six junior members travel to the London Olympic Velodrome to compete at the British Rowing Indoor Championships.

It was a great experience for the young Suffolk group, who got to meet some Great Britain rowers who were also competing, as well as mixing with other entrants from all over the country.

They competed in different age groups, some completing a set distance of 2,000 metres and the younger members took part in a three, four, five or six-minute challenge.

Byron Bullen competed in the Sixth Form Boys 2,000 metres and finished in seven minutes and 13 seconds, while Amelia Moule competed in the Sixth Form Girls 2,000 metres and clocked a personal best (PB) time of 8.12.

Martha Bullen competed in the Girls Year 10 five minutes category and completed 1,315m (PB) and finished seventh in her group.

Sam McLoughlin competed in the Boys Year 11 six minutes category and achieved a distance of 1,646m (PB).

Harry Moule raced in the Boys Year 8 three-minute category, finishing seventh and clocking up 790m for another PB.

Owen Moriarty raced in the Boys Year 10 five-minute category, completing a distance of 1,210m (PB).

Back on home turf, Sudbury members got into the festive spirit as they held their annual Pudding Races.

Members of all ages and abilities joined together and made up scratch crews in eights, quads, doubles and singles to race the length of Friars Meadow, with successful crews winning Christmas puddings.

Prizes were also given out for the best fancy dress outfits and the festivities carried on in the clubhouse with mulled wine and mince pies.

Training continues for Sudbury members over the Christmas period and the first event of 2018 will be the Bedford Star Head race, on January 14.