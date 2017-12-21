Sudbury end 2017 on a high with derby win

LONDON LEAGUE

TWO NORTH EAST

Ipswich 19

Sudbury 53

Sudbury signed off for 2017 with another good display of running rugby at Ipswich on Saturday.

Ipswich put up a poor display when they visited Sudbury, but the Blues knew this game would be more keenly contested as Ipswich’s big pack tried to control Sudbury’s free-flowing game.

Sudbury kicked off and, with the first move of the game, Ipswich were caught offside on their own 22 and Sam Rust made no mistake with the kick.

Sudbury maintained the pressure and had their first try from a scrum in the home half before quick hands through the backs found Henry Cowling lurking on the wing to score, Rust was again successful with the kick.

A good run started by Jonny Taylor set the backs free again for Fraser Beckett to cross the stripe and Ipswich had not been in the Sudbury half for more than a minute during the game.

Austin Beckett was next on the scoresheet with still only 15 minutes on the clock.

The Sudbury defence was working well, so the forwards attempted to play a much tighter game, and with it came some success. They had to work hard for every metre gained and eventually secured a scrum in the Sudbury 22. Four phases of play got them the try as they finally put it out wide and converted.

Two scrums on the Ipswich five gave Taylor the bonus-point try as Sudbury went wide from the set piece.

A well struck kick for touch gave Ipswich a penalty lineout and, again after recycling the ball four times, the forwards scored with 10 minutes left in the half. Sudbury maintained their dominance for a 27-12 scoreline at the break.

Early in the second half both Sudbury locks were binned and the Ipswich pack put in a big effort to get back in the game. Sudbury defended well, but with two men down conceded a try from close range.

From the restart, Sudbury retained possession and a superbly weighted cross-field kick from Tom Summers put Shaun Smith clear to score.

Then from a lineout in home territory, Sudbury put the ball out to Fraser who ran round behind the posts. Brother Austin did the same from a five scrum and quick ball to put the game out of reach for Ipswich.

With minutes left, Smith got his second try, the ball going through the hands to the right wing. Summers converted to end a well-contested game.