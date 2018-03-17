Sudbury come from behind to win league

Sudbury Ladies’ first-team captain Becky Spencer admitted their East Women’s Hockey League Division 2SW promotion and title-clinching victory did not go to plan, but said it demonstrated the character within the side.

At Great Cornard on Saturday they had to come from behind against relegation-threatened Shefford & Sandy before they could pop open the bubbly with their 2-1 victory seeing the side complete a 100 per cent home record.

“I would like to say we went out and played well and did the league title justice but we didn’t,” said the skipper.

“It was not the easy way to do it but we managed to pull it off in true Sudbury spirit.”

After falling behind within the opening two minutes, Olivia Greaves’ deflection from a short corner got them level in the second half.

The hosts finally managed to squeeze the all-important second goal with Mai Easton calmly placing the ball into the bottom left-hand corner through a crowded goalmouth.

• Sudbury Men’s III put themselves in pole position to gain promotion form East Men’s League Division 6NE(S) as champions with one game to go with their 5-0 derby victory at Bury St Edmunds V (Eddie Lowe 2, Phil Bonner 2, Tom Cousins).

The victory leaves them one point clear of IE-S VI at the summit ahead of hosting Harleston Magpies VI at Great Cornard on Saturday (12.30pm).

• Sudbury Men’s I (4th) won a 13-goal thriller to complete their season at now promoted Shefford & Sandy I in Division One.

The hosts opened the scoring early on but Sudbury responded with an excellent team goal finished by Dan Birch and a good finish by Will Chrystal before Shefford struck back on the stroke of half-time for 2-2.

An all-out attack second half saw Sudbury pull clear from 4-4 before hanging on to a one-goal advantage, with young Flowers scoring a strong contender for goal of the season.

• Sudbury Men’s IV claimed a 1-0 away victory at Harleston Magpies VI in their penultimate Division 6NE(S) match, with Geoff Gardiner on target in the second half.