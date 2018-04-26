‘Start of something special’ at Sudbury Rugby Club

Ben Scully believes he has a ‘special group’ of players at his disposal at Sudbury Rugby Club after they ran away with the London League Division Two North promotion play-off thanks to a 37-7 scoreline on their opponents Hampstead’s own turf on Saturday.

Having finished second in their regional division to qualify for a shot at the next step up, Sudbury will now return to Division One North, just 12 months after being relegated.

GOING UP: Ben Scully

“I think we are building something special here and long may it continue,” said head coach Scully.

“This is a special group of boys that I’m extremely proud to be part of.

“When you’ve got a bunch of players as talented and enthusiastic, who want to be pushed, it makes my life so much easier.

“We’ve had a really convincing season, and won the play-off convincingly, and I’m extremely proud of the boys.

“It was lovely to just finish in the style we have played all season.

“It would have been a shame to come to Hampstead and dog out a win and not show people what we are about.”

Scully paid tribute to his assistant Neil Datchler following the game, which had been in doubt just days beforehand after Harpenden had launched an appeal on a points deduction in London 2NW that had seen them removed from a play-off spot to face Sudbury only after the season had finished.

Scully said: “He has built a fantastic defence here and put in a hell of a lot of work, which has given us the backbone of something to create an exciting attack. It was nice to see that all coming into play today.

“I thought we were intelligent, taking points where we needed to, keeping the score ticking over, and taking it away from them. We were patient, patient, patient, and in the second half we pulled them apart.”

Looking ahead to the new challenge, he said: “I’ll give the boys a couple of months rest. We’ve got a big season ahead, and we’ve got to show that we deserve to be there.”

Sudbury chairman Bob Waller said: “Credit all round for the achievement. I’m pleased for the players after the disappointment last season.

“We set promotion back to Division 1N as a goal, and they have achieved it.

“This means a lot to the club because as a club we are achieving things, and we must continue to look forward.”