Scully will expect a reaction to Epping defeat

Ben Scully is confident his Sudbury side can prove Saturday’s defeat was a minor blip on their way to chasing down the top two when they end their calendar year in a Suffolk derby at Ipswich, writes Russell Claydon.

The Blues saw their winning run halted at seven matches at Epping Upper Capton, with a last-minute try handing the mid-table side a 36-31 victory which saw third-place Sudbury lose ground on Wanstead directly above them, who took advantage to open up a six-point gap.

CONFIDENT: Head coach Ben Scully

The last round of fixtures in London League Division Two North East before the Christmas break sees Scully’s side travel to an Ipswich team who they romped to a 93-0 home victory over in September, on Saturday (2pm).

But the head coach believes complacency will not be an issue after being served their wake-up call last weekend.

“The weekend was a timely reminder that we cannot be complacent,” he said. “I’m not saying we were ,but we were not as focused as the Harlow game.

“They will obviously want revenge and see us as being vulnerable after losing at the weekend.

“We are under no illusions it will be a tough game in front of what I expect will be a big crowd, and there is an old adage that when you back an animal in a corner it comes out fighting, and we will come out swinging.

“There will be an element of wanting to right the wrongs of the weekend.”