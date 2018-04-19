Scully’s dilemma ahead of play-off

Ben Scully faces what he describes as one of the toughest decisions he has taken as head coach at Sudbury Rugby Club when he selects the squad of 18 for Saturday’s scheduled promotion play-off at Hampstead (3pm).

Sudbury were continuing their preparations for the weekend, despite learning yesterday that an appeal by Harpenden, who only lost out on facing them due to a points deduction following Saturday’s games, had been lodged with the RFU, casting doubt on the fixture (see www.suffolkfreepress.co.uk for any update).

Head coach Scully said: “Everyone wants to be in the game that gives us the potential to go back up, and selection gets harder and harder each week. It’s going to be a tough decision.”

The players are set to be told at training tonight (Thursday), and Scully knows he will disappoint several of the first-team squad.

“But you have to turn your disappointment at not being selected into a positive, and support the man in your jersey, or what you think should be your jersey,” he said.

Sudbury, runners-up in London League Division Two North East behind Rochford Hundred, take on 2NW runners-up Hampstead. The prize is promotion to London One North next season.

This season’s play-off has been overshadowed by administrative confusion in 2NW, which dealt a cruel blow to Harpenden, one of three teams involved in that division’s play-off chase.

After last weekend’s matches H.A.C. took the title and automatic promotion, and on Saturday night the table on the London and SE Leagues website showed Harpenden as runners-up with Hampstead third by a point.

By Sunday those positions had been reversed after it was discovered Harpenden had mistakenly been awarded six points for a win in February instead of the maximum five. Hampstead and Harpenden both ended on 94 points, with Hampstead having won one more match.

On Saturday night Sudbury planned to visit Harpenden on April 28, the date that club had requested to avoid a long-planned event on April 21. By Sunday the venue was Hampstead on the originally scheduled play-off date.

Scully was due to be on international coaching duty with Norway on April 28.

“I was preparing for a difficult conversation with the boys to explain why I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “So when I got the email on Oslo central train station on Sunday morning I started jumping around. It would have been a shame to miss this one.”

Sudbury have been in this position before, at the end of the 2015/16 season when they hosted and beat Hammersmith & Fulham in the play-off. But they were relegated from London 1N a year later.

“We were a bit naive, and not physically prepared, but if we go back up I think we will show a truer representation of ourselves at that level,” he added.

