Scully looking to maintain momentum into play-off

Ben Scully will warn his Sudbury players not to be complacent in their final two matches of the regular season, now that a play-off spot has been secured following Saturday’s 43-7 win at Harlow.

The Blues had gone into the weekend’s contest at former head coach Graham Richard’s side knowing that a losing bonus point was all they needed to guaranteed their play-off place.

But although they were able to confirm the extension to their season in style — with a 36-point winning margin in Essex — coach Scully is keen the foot should not come off the gas until the play-offs are finished.

“We still need five pointers to try to get the home play-off,” he said.

“What we don’t want is complacency to creep in. From a coaching point of view we are very happy that it’s secure, so let’s build some momentum going into it.”

Sudbury now have a break this weekend before hosting Epping Upper Clapton on April 7, and conclude the regular season at leaders and likely champions Rochford Hundred a week later.

Sudbury lost 36-31 at Epping, a game they felt they should have won, and were beaten 40-29 at home by Rochford on the first day of the season, so will be looking for revenge in both games.

“I don’t think the intensity will drop, and we are excited for what lies ahead,” said Scully.

“Epping is a chance to right a wrong, (while) Rochford is a great opportunity to go and spoil their party and get a good performance under our belts going into the play-off.

“We’ve been very lucky in that we have had a lot of consistency in our selection, but the boys are aware that the selection is getting tougher and tougher each week.

“The boys are challenging themselves, so I don’t think they will slacken off.”

The head coach was pleased with Saturday’s performance at Harlow, which was his side’s ninth straight win.

“You can’t play champagne rugby every game, but we are finding ways to grind out wins, and making a habit of doing enough to win games and get five points,” he said.

“When we had our chances we played some exciting stuff, and we were clinical when we needed to be.

“We’ve just set very high standards for ourselves, and always want to perform well.”

• The play-off spot in Division Two North East may now be settled, but in Division Two North West, from where Sudbury’s opponents will come, it will go down to the wire.

Currently HAC lead the way on 90 points, Hampstead have 89, and Harpenden 85. All three have two games to play, with Hampstead having to face both rivals. On April 7 they are at home to HAC, and on April 14 away to Harpenden.

The play-off match, for promotion to London One North, between the runners-up in the two divisions, will be staged at the ground of the team finishing the season with the higher number of league points.