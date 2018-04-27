Nicholls the big winner at Wakes Colne

A bumper crowd at Wakes Colne were treated to some fast competitive racing from some of the UK’s top riders as Halstead & District Motorcycle Club held their first MX meeting of the year.

The Bickers Lifting ACU Eastern Championship round 2 at the Little Loveney Hall site the weekend before last saw Suffolk stars Jake Nicholls and Elliott Banks-Browne keep the spectators on their toes with some close duels in the Premier Class.

Ipswich-based Nicholls ended up winning all three races to win overall with Bury’s Bank-Browne finishing second in his first race before mechanical gremlins occurred when he was leading the second and led to him not coming out for the third.

Halstead rider Lewis Tombs finished second overall with a third and two second positions.

The Intermediate class overall was a win for Ryan Watts from Jordan Pasquale and Danny Budd with Halstead rider Alex Hornsby finishing in fifth place.

The A Group saw an overall win for Luke Nolan with Halstead rider Mark Relland second and James Barker of Sudbury third.

The B Group overall winner was Lee Scott.