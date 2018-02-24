National award for golf star Lily May Humphreys

Great Cornard's Lily May Humphreys' record-breaking 2017 season was recognised with the Rising Star accolade at the England Golf Awards in London last night.

Around 500 guests gathered at the Royal Lancaster, London on Friday night to celebrate all that’s great about golf in the country at the England Golf Awards, sponsored by Bridgestone.

They applauded 15-year-old Humphreys, a member at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club, who won five championships last season, taking English, British, European and American titles.

Lily May, who started playing golf about five years ago, said: "This means such a lot, I didn't know I was in contention for this."

Asked about the secret of her success, she said: "I just practice, enjoy myself and make friends."

She was a finalist for the England Golf Performance of the Year Award, alongside Race to Dubai winner Tommy Feetwood; European champion and low amateur at The Open, Alfie Plant; and the England women’s team, which became European champions for the second year in a row.

The Performance of the Year title went to Fleetwood but the judges also recognised Lily May’s achievements.

“It’s only a few years since Tommy was playing in our England teams and was dreaming of future successes,” said England Golf's performance drector Nigel Edwards.

“We want to recognise another player who is starting out on that path in great style and Lily May receives our Rising Star Award.”

During 2017 Lily May won the British Girls’ Championship, the European Young Masters, the English Women’s Amateur Championship, the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters and, on her first visit to the USA, the Junior Orange Bowl Invitational.

* Elsewhere, there was success for Felixstowe Ferry with the Suffolk club becoming the first winner of England Golf’s Championship Venue of the Year Award, sponsored by Travelbag.

Felixstowe Ferry hosted the 2017 English Women’s County Championship, a five day tournament involving six teams and their many supporters, which was eventually won by Yorkshire.