Men’s III hit a super six to close the gap

Sudbury Men’s III hit six goals without reply at home to Felixstowe IV on Saturday to move back up to within two points of East Men’s League Division 6NE(S) leaders IES VI.

An early strike from Aiden Griggs got them on the path to atoning for last week’s two dropped points, with a close-range effort from Ward doubling their advantage by half-time.

Four goals followed in the second half with Hardingham, Ashby, an audacious Ward reverse stick lob and Tom Cousins turning it into a rout.

• Sudbury IV drew 1-1 at Bury St Edmunds VI in the same division.

Bury scored the opening goal after a succession of short corners.

But after a lot of pressure and missed opportunities, Sudbury finally equalised through Stewart Steel. A special mention goes to Paul King for playing his first game for Sudbury alongside his son.