Megan saves her best for hottest marathon

The baking hot conditions in the capital on Sunday were certainly not conducive to personal best times, but one Halstead Road Runner was among those celebrating her marathon record.

Megan Hollinshead ran an amazing personal best of four hours, 34 minutes and 41 seconds in the 2018 Virgin London Marathon — knocking 43 minutes off her previous time.

With it being recorded as the hottest London Marathon on record, there was a higher number of people who did not manage to cross the finish line than usual, with Halstead’s Jim Clark bang on target for the first 24 miles before collapsing at mile 25.

Fortunately, the club was happy to report he was looked after well by the St John Ambulance medics on the course and is recovering.

First to the finish for the Road Runners was James Smith in 2.53.59, meaning he was happy to keep his London time consistently under three hours.

Gavin Allen was also pleased with his performance and could be seen on the television coverage heading into the final turn to finish in 2.56.03.

Tom Porter and Stuart Prestney put in solid performances in 3.26.08 and 3.30.29 respectively.

Rachael Roughan missed out on her hoped-for good for age time but still managed a great personal best in 3.49.31.

Stuart Ashworth, raising money for The Children’s Society, will have had a memorable first marathon, crossing the line in 4.07.07.

The north Essex club’s marathon legend, Andy Wilmot, a man of great consistency and apparently looking fresh as a daisy throughout the race, finished in 4.35.03. Charlii Bower, also raising money for charity and running her first marathon, should be proud of her time of 5.49.23.