Lily May gets England senior call at just 15

When Lily May Humphreys first ventured onto a golf course just five years ago, she could never have imagined she would be in the England Women’s squad before she was 16.

But that is the reality for the Great Cornard-based player, having been named in the 2018 squad this week in a move that she admits to have been taken aback by.

It follows an incredible 2017 that saw the Stoke-by-Nayland-trained player win five major titles: the English Women’s Amateur Championship, Girls’ British Amateur Championship, Girls’ EGA European Young Masters Championship, the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters (under-18s) and most recently, the Junior Orange Bowl International in Florida.

Humphreys now hopes the elevation to her country’s senior squad at such a young age can take her game on even further, as she targets confirmed selection for the GB & Ireland Curtis Cup team to face the USA in the summer, with the team to be announced in April.

“I was really happy to find out I was in the ladies’ squad. I did not really expect it at all, so it was a big surprise,” she said.

“It will be good to work with the ladies’ squad and get more opportunities.

“The coach (Steve Robinson) has already helped me improve my game when I have worked with him on a few training weekends over the winter, and it gives me the chance to play against more experienced players who you can learn things from.”

Of Robinson’s influence, she added: “He has helped me a lot. He used to be a really good Tour player, so is able to offer me some good advice.”

Humphreys is one of 10 players named in the women’s national squad for 2018, but will be alongside players she already knows, with fellow 15-year-old Annabell Fuller, the England Girls’ Under-16s champion from Roehampton in Surrey, also making the leap up with her.

“I do know all the people in the squad and I have played with them before. A few were in the under-18s have now also moved up,” she said.

The player, who also holds membership at Newton Green Golf Club, recently returned from representing England in the Nations Cup in Portugal, which the trio won, and will join up with the England Women’s 2018 team officially for the first time when going back out there this weekend, for some warm weather training at Quinta Do Lago.

Humphreys is looking at playing in the Spanish Ladies’ Amateur Championships at the end of this month.