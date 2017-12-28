Lily May aiming for complete English set

Golf star Lily May Humphreys is aiming to build on her incredible past 12 months by winning the only remaining English age group title yet to elude her, writes Russell Claydon.

Stoke-by-Nayland trained Humphreys, who is also a member of Newton Green GC, rose to the second highest ranked English amateur female player in the world (no 54) in 2017 after a fairytale summer.

At just 15, the Great Cornard resident became the youngest ever winner of the English Women’s Championship, lifted the highly prestigious Girls’ British Amateur Championship and became the first English player to be crowned the girls’ individual European Young Master.

Her achievements could now be recognised with a national award after being shortlisted for Performance of the Year at the English Golf Awards, to be announced at a glitzy ceremony on February 22.

But she has plenty of targets still to scale to move forward in 2018.

Speaking from Florida, where she was tied fourth in The Dixie Amateur, Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking event, ahead of representing England in The Jnr Orange Bowl Stateside, she said: “My ambitions for 2018 would be selection for the Curtis Cup team (top four British amateur women) which is being played in New York and to win the English Girls’ Open Championship (July), so I will have won all the age groups.”

Humphreys is set to represent England in the Nations Cup in Portugal from January 24-27.