Leading Ladies go six points clear at top

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 2SW

Sudbury I 3

Letchworth I 0

Sudbury strengthened their grip at the top of the league with a convincing victory that puts them six points clear.

The game started with the home side fast out the blocks, passing the ball around well, with Kirsty Batch and player of the match Jess Jacobs controlling the midfield, preventing Letchworth from playing a fluid game.

A few quick breaks from Letchworth kept Sudbury on their toes, but even conceding a couple of penalty corners, the Sudbury defence of Lizzie Anderson in goal, Ami Humphreys, Hannah Treagust, Tracey Caddick and Emma Stephens kept Letchworth out with a solid performance.

The home side dominated the game, having several penalty corners and chances on goal which they were unlucky not to convert before the interval.

Early in the second half Sudbury won a penalty corner, and a strike from Jacobs took a deflection off an opponent for the first goal.

With their confidence boosted, Sudbury relaxed, and the midfield of Liv Greaves, Abbi Taylor and Katie Crace drove through the opposition, setting up forwards Becky Spencer, Mai Easton and Josie Partridge to pressure the Letchworth defence.

Sudbury were rewarded with another penalty corner. Jacobs struck the ball from the top right of the D for Partridge to net at the left post.

Sudbury continued to battle hard against a well-set Letchworth side, breaking up any attacks.

Sudbury got their third goal from a broken down penalty corner, with Jacobs scoring from a strike at the top right of the circle, leaving Letchworth deflated and with no way back.

Harpenden are the visitors to Sudbury on Saturday. Harpenden are bottom but one, and have recorded just one victory so far.

n Sudbury Men’s II drew 2-2 at UEA II in the East Men’s League Division 3NE, their first draw of the season, with a team that included five teenagers.

Bull marshalled the midfield, where linking between Ashby, Keefe, Ward and Bevan was excellent, setting up Cark and Marlow in attack.

Sudbury launched numerous attacks, which paid off when a cross from the right found Clark, who put in Marlow to poke the ball past the beleaguered keeper. UAE equalised just before the interval.

In the second half Sudbury were awarded a disputed penalty stroke for a foot on the line, which Keefe converted.

All Sudbury had to do was to close out the final five minutes, but UEA won two penalty corners and scored with 90 seconds left after a defensive error.

Sudbury are away to leaders IES III on Saturday, their last game before the Christmas break.

n Table-topping Sudbury Men III won 3-2 at Harleston Magpies VI in Division 6NE(S), their eighth win from eight starts.

Sudbury started strongly, making full use of their more experienced legs centrally and defensively and taking full advantage of the young legs in the form James Preedy, Aiden Griggs, Ollie Haworth and Tom Cousins who worked hard driving the lines and taking their opportunities to drive the ball high into Harleston’s half.

After a period of end to end play and some great saves by keeper Kenny Moulton-Day,

Sudbury continued to push, with the hardworking duo of Bonner and Spackman in the middle working tirelessly and aiding in the great passing which resulted in opportunity after opportunity for Sudbury.

Sudbury took the lead through a penalty flick from Andy Brame, but Harleston equalised before the interval, and took the lead early in the second half.

This was a wake up call, and Sudbury countered, with Simon Hardingham finding himself in a great position to slot home Sudbury’s second goal. With 10 minutes to go, Sudbury pushed hard, and Rob Spackman found himself on the end of another great series of passes to slot home a much deserved third goal.

On Saturday they have a derby match, the final game before the Christmas break, visiting Sudbury IV, who are fourth and were beaten 2-0 by IES at the weekend.