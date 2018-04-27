Joggers well represented in the capital

Sudbury Joggers were well represented at the London Marathon with 21 members completing the course in tough conditions.

There were 10 who crossed the finish line in under four hours with Kieran Hayles clocking an excellent two hours, 56 minutes and 46 seconds, while Emma Drury was the club’s first female home in 3.47.

• The others who went sub four hours in the sweltering conditions on Sunday were: Sally-Ann Bowen (03.51.40), Rebecca Evans (03.42.56), Jackie Hann (03.54.11), Nefise Onbasi (03.49.20), Melissa Dowell (03.59.22).

Other finishers: Anne Argent (07.54.40), Brian Bloomfield (05.02.27), Piotr Bulacz (03.10.42), Emma Clark (05.02.04), Jules Cooper (05.03.12), Samantha Cooper (05.36.42), Melonie Evans (05.40.04), Todd Lewis (03.21.17), Sue Moye (06.51.45), Emma Ruane (05.40.04), Jeremy Smith (03.58.16), Dee St Ledger (04.07.14), Dean Breward (04.55.37), Gary Crowley (04.49.20).

Away from the capital, the Joggers had Clare Gillibrand, Sally Sandford, Sheila Buck, Bianca Burman & Justine Ambrose running the Breckland Trail Marathon near Thetford.