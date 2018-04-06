Joggers help put on a record fun run

The Sudbury Fun Run saw, for the first time, more than 500 runners along the five miles around Sudbury and Great Cornard, with Sudbury Joggers having 24 members participate and many more assisting to help the event run smoothly.

There were also more than 100 participating in the sponsored walk which ran alongside it.

Although the final results for the Sudbury Fun Run were not confirmed at the time of writing, Joggers member Todd Lewis just missed out on a place in the Wardale Williams Trophy for the over-55s, after finishing in fourth place.

The 2018 beneficiaries of the Sudbury Fun Run are The Eden-Rose Coppice Project, Number Seventy Two and ActivLives.

One member of Sudbury Joggers who did manage to join a race that was not the Sudbury Fun Run was Samantha Cooper. She ran the Dunerunner’s Nelson Knee-Knobbler in the Canicross category with her dog, Mr Fluffypaws.

Mr Fluffypaws and Cooper finished the six kilometres in 43 minutes and 32 seconds.

• Halstead Road Runners also competed in the Sudbury Fun Run, while the long weekend also offered some multi-day events.

Marathon legend Andy Wilmot completed the Great Barrow Challenge Spring Quad of four marathons in four days — an amazing feat for any runner, let alone one in his 70s. Wilmot’s times were four hours and 45 minutes, 5.00, 4.56 and 5.13.

John Warne joined Wilmot on the Saturday and unfortunately missed one of the turn off signs and ended up running an extra two miles to finish in 4.56.

Halstead were well represented at the popular Easter Eggstravaganza Trail Series.

On Good Friday, the trail started at The Old Queen’s Head in Fordham with three distances on offer.

The longer 12-mile option saw James Smith and Gavin Allen finish in second position, with Rob Frost in third. Tom Porter and Jon Greenley were first in the 10k while on day two, from Little Baddow Cricket Club, Smith finished first over the 11-mile distance.

On the third day, from The Chequers in Felsted, Smith again claimed top spot with Frost third.

Over 4.5 miles, Ladies’ captain Charlotte May was third overall and first lady back. On the final day, from The Rose and Crown in Great Waltham, Smith finished second overall in the series.