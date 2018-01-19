Joggers get 2018 off to a successful start

It was a good start to the year for Sudbury Joggers at the weekend, as many took part in three different events.

On Saturday, Karen Williamson, Sarah Pennock and Clive Davey took part in the Country to Capital event, starting in Wendover and finishing in Little Venice.

The event saw them cover 44 miles of beautiful countryside before ending up in London.

Davey finished in an impressive time of seven hours and 22 minutes with Williamson and Pennock finishing in nine hours and 39 minutes. Also running with Williamson and Pennock was Michelle Cormack and Ian Odgers.

On Sunday, Jimmy Secker took part in the Snetterton Race Track 10k event, smashing his previous personal best by one minute and six seconds to finish in a time of 43mins 48 secs.

Also on Sunday, 14 Sudbury Joggers headed over to Stowmarket to take part in the cross country.

Charles Hann led the team home, followed by Jim Comber, Todd Lewis, Ben Cuthbert, Jamie Fittock, Darren Barfield, Mark Salisbury, Wayne Mumford, Jackie Hann, Cliff Manning, Ruth Cowlin, Jonathan Price, David Chapman and Cathy Beard, all gaining points in the Suffolk Winter League for Sudbury.