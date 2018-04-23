Humphreys wins Scottish title to boost Curtis Cup hopes

Stoke-by-Nayland's teenage golfing sensation Lily May Humphreys gave her Curtis Cup hopes a boost when she won the Helen Holm Scottish women’s open championship at Royal Troon.

The Great Cornard resident shot four-under par 68 in the final round to win by a stroke from Scotland’s Chloe Goadby.

It’s Humphreys’ sixth title in the last 10 months and it marks a welcome return to top form for the 16-year-old, who is also the English women’s amateur champion.

With an eye on this Thursday’s announcement of the Curtis Cup team, she commented: “This means a lot as I had lost form and recovered it for this event.

“It’s great to have my game under control again. I think this is my biggest win, beating an international field. I felt if I could win this, then I had a chance for the Curtis Cup. My chances are up, but I don’t know whether I will get in.”

The 16-year-old was five-under and one shot off the lead going in to the final round. She finished on nine-under par after a superb closing four-under 68 in the breezy conditions, helped by a hat-trick of birdies from the seventh, with two further birdies at 12 and 13 ultimately proving decisive.

Goadby, in the group in front, just couldn’t reel Humphreys in, and her bogey at the par-3 17th saw her slip two shots behind. A birdie at the last for her own 68 put pressure on Humphreys but the Stoke-by-Nayland player held on for glory.

Defending champion Linn Grant from Sweden finished third on seven-under-par – with the Swedes taking the team title by a shot over Scotland.

England’s Bel Wardle (Prestbury) took fifth place on four-under. The 18-year-old has already won the Portuguese amateur this season, adding it to 2017 wins in the English women’s and girls’ open championships.