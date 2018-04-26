Humphreys selected for Curtis Cup team

Great Cornard's teenage golfing star Lily May Humphreys will realise a dream when she takes to the course against the USA for the GB&I team in June's New York Curtis Cup.

The Stoke-by-Nayland player is among five England players who have been picked for the GB&I team of eight which will defend the Curtis Cup against the US team.

India Clyburn, Annabell Fuller, Alice Hewson and Sophie Lamb are the other English girls. The team is completed by Ireland’s Olivia Mahaffey and Paula Grant and by Scotland’s Shannon McWilliam.

Fuller, 15, and Humphreys, 16, are the youngest members of the team – but bring much experience and success with them.

Humphreys has just won the Scottish women’s open, to add to her English women’s amateur title and other wins in Europe and the USA.

Meanwhile, Fuller was the youngest player for Europe in the women’s Patsy Hankins Trophy match against Asia Pacific - and the team’s lead scorer, losing only one of her five games. She was runner-up in the Portuguese women’s amateur after being pipped in a play-off.

The Curtis Cup will be played from June 8-10 at Quaker Ridge, New York. The team, announced today by The R&A, will again be captained by Elaine Farquharson Black and managed by England’s Helen Hewlett.

Farquharson-Black said: “There have been a number of players throughout Great Britain and Ireland who have been in impressive form recently and it was a difficult decision to select only eight.

“The players selected will now have a wonderful opportunity to perform on the international stage in one of the world’s most prestigious events and I’m sure that they will give their very best as we attempt to retain the trophy against a talented team from the United States.”

The full team to face the United States:

India Clyburn (21, Woodhall Spa, England)

Lily May Humphreys (16, Stoke-by-Nayland, England)

Annabell Fuller (15, Roehampton, England)

Sophie Lamb (20, Clitheroe, England)

Paula Grant (24, Lisburn, Ireland)

Shannon McWilliam (18, Aboyne, Scotland)

Alice Hewson (20, Berkhamsted, England)

Olivia Mehaffey (20, Royal County Down Ladies, Ireland)

Non-travelling reserve:

Annabel Wilson (17, Lurgan, Ireland)