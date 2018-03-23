Humphreys hits top six in Faldo’s event

Stoke-by-Nayland star Lily May Humphreys got to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names to have played golf when she competed in the Major Champions Invitational in Florida last week.

The 15-year-old reigning British Girls’ Open, English Women’s Amateur champion and European Young Masters champion took part in the prestigious competition in Bella Collina, Montverde as one of four members of hosting legend Nick Faldo’s team.

Rounds of 75, 70 and 69 saw the Great Cornard resident help her team to finish sixth overall with 19 legends’ teams taking part.

She said: “It was a really good competition and some of the Major champions came along.”

‘Team McIlroy’ ended up winning the competition with six-time Major winner Faldo on hand to present the prizes.

Humphreys has stayed out in the USA to play in the ANA (American Junior Golf Association) Junior Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in California.

The invitational competition starts on Saturday with a format of 54 holes for 48 players, aged between 12-19 years.

• Meanwhile, Humphreys was one of seven Suffolk elite athletes to receive the backing of SportsAid, the national charity for sports people.

She was recently invited to a presentation by the Ipswich Sporting Lunch Club to receive her grant, which will help with the costs of training, travelling and entering competitions, at Ipswich Town Football Club.

Set up in January 2015, SportsAid Suffolk raises money to enable SportsAid to support more talented up-and-coming sportsmen and women from Suffolk.

Andrew Rowe, managing director of Concertus, one of the seven businesses supporting the Ipswich club, said: “We continue to be pleasantly surprised by the huge depth of sporting talent that exists in Suffolk.

“It is our privilege to be able to help and support these fantastic young athletes.”