Hot competition for Sudbury’s champs

This coming Sunday sees the first round of the popular Dave Barkshire Two-Man Enduro Championship staged by Sudbury Motorcycle Club at Foxborough Quarry, Sible Hedingham.

Four hours of nonstop action gets under way at the Essex venue from 9.30pm.

Entries are still coming in. However, in the Championship Class, Tom Braddock, who has won this class twice in the last five years and been in the top three for the other years has entered, but his partner is not yet known.

Jamie Roper is having his first ride since his injury last April and is being partnered by his eldest brother, Stevie. They have won three solo titles each.

Last year’s first and second in the Clubman Solo Class, James Barker and Lee Monger, have teamed up in the Expert Class and are out to win it.

However, 15-year-old Jake Roper, who has been setting the youth events alight, is able to ride in this adult event with his father Phil, who won the Expert Class in 2013 with Paul Belton, who will also be out to put in a good performance.

Others coming up from the youth ranks are Max Day, riding with his father Carl, along with Joe Phillips, who has just turned 16 and is partnered with Archie Gunton, also 16.

The pair had their first adult ride in the Clubman Class at the last round last year and finished ninth, scoring seven points.

Shortly after will be the first round of the G H Motorcycles/G & B Finch Aggregates Youth Hare & Hounds.